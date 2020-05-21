Sometimes, Netflix can feel a bit overwhelming, with titles sprouting up left and right. The good news is that the latest addition is one of the most heartfelt joyous shows in awhile, Sweet Magnolias. Based on author Sherryl Woods' series of the same name, the story focuses on a small town in South Carolina and three best friends who are there for each other through thick and thin. The series only just arrived, but fans are already asking, will there be a Sweet Magnolias Season 2?

Once upon a time, being on Netflix automatically meant renewal for at least a second season, if not more. But those times are long gone. Nowadays, most shows have to land with their intended audience, if not go mainstream, to secure a second set of episodes. (There are a few that come greenlit with multiple seasons, like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but those are special cases.)

Sweet Magnolias did not arrive on the streamer with guaranteed multiple seasons. However, even though Netflix has not said one way or the other, fans should take heart if there are more episodes. The series buzz has everyone talking about this feel-good down-home southern drama. Netflix bases its renewals on the viewing numbers for the first month, so chances are fans will hear about a second season order by July.

If you have yet to check out Sweet Magnolias on Netflix, it stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur. They're three best friends from high school who come back together when Maddie finds herself on the receiving end of a divorce from her husband, Bill (Chris Klein), who has decided to start over with his pregnant mistress Noreen Fitzgibbons (Jamie Lynn Spears).

The cast is hopeful for a renewal. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Lynn Spears said:

If Sweet Magnolias got a Season 2, that would be a dream job. The cast, the crew, and the whole situation was just so ideal for me.

The first season, 10 episodes in all, draws material from the first three novels of the series, but there's plenty more to go. Wood has written 11 books in the Sweet Magnolia saga so far. Even if the show continues to go through about three books per season, that's still nearly three more seasons, ready to be adapted.