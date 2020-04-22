Disney+ was a hit right out of the gate with The Mandalorian series, thanks to the presence of Baby Yoda. Lucasfilm seemed to know it had a hit on its hands even before the series premiered, as Season 2 was greenlit before the streaming service launched. As fans anxiously wait for a new season in the fall of 2020, some are already asking, will there be a Mandalorian Season 3? Thankfully, the answer is looking as if it will be yes.

This is not a confirmation Season 3 is officially a go. Disney+ has not formally announced one way or the other. Right now, the network is focusing on the upcoming May the Fourth holiday which will be the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the debut of the behind the scenes documentary about making The Mandalorian's first season, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

But according to Variety, pre-production for a third season is already underway:

Sources close to the production have confirmed that creator Jon Favreau has been 'writing season 3 for a while,' and that the art department, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been creating concepts for Season 3 'for the past few weeks.'

Lucasfilm

Other sources confirm to Variety:

We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3.

The Mandalorian is one of the luckier shows, as it finished production on Season 2 in early March before much of Hollywood was forced to go on hiatus. Currently, Disney+ has not revealed a precise release date other than "October." But with the show completed, fans can rest assured it will not face the delays others might.

Even so, with six months until Season 2's debut, fans might wonder if pre-production for Season 3 is a little premature. Not so, according to Variety.

[A]nother source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the production design department began working on season 3 on April 20, pointing to the fact the department requires 'such a huge lead time' to explain why 'the gears have started grinding really early on.'

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on Monday, May 4. The Mandalorian Season 2 will debut in October of 2020.