If summer romance isn't playing in your favor, chances are that you've compensated by watching as many Love Island episodes as possible. Airing five nights a week, the CBS reality series combining the logistics of Bachelor in Paradise and Big Brother delivers the thrill of a debaucherous villa vacation to the comfort of your own couch. In case this frequent dose of TV still isn't enough for you, will there be a Love Island Season 2? CBS has renewed the series for another summer season.

Based on the hit British reality series with the same name, Love Island drops a group of young singles into an isolated villa with the intention of coupling up with other contestants. Throughout new contestants entering the house and potentially breaking up existing matches, each cast member must remain in a couple to be eligible for the grand prize of $100,000. Contestants also participate in different kinds of challenges to win their own special opportunities or dates afterwards. Single contestants and pairs who receive the fewest amount of occasional audience votes are ultimately eliminated from the CBS series.

American versions of British TV shows are often hits or misses and nothing in between, but the U.S. version of Love Island has turned out to be a viewing success. Announcing a Season 2 renewal on Aug. 1, the CBS network also revealed that Love Island is the most-streamed new show on CBS All Access and CBS.com in over a year. The Season 1 finale may be on Aug. 7, but judging by these statistics, fans certainly wouldn't mind even more Love Island.

Colin Young-Wolff/CBS

"After its first season, the U.K. version exploded via word of mouth and social media to become a huge hit, and its viewership has grown every year," CBS Senior EVP of Programming Thom Sherman said in a statement. "We believe first season U.S. fans are just as passionate and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer."

Before Love Island welcomes fans back into the villa for Season 2, viewers will vote on which remaining Islanders deserve to win the first season and the hefty prize money. Since its July 9 premiere, the dating show has introduced plenty of romantic scenarios that audiences can relate to, which only amplifies their investment in the overall series. At the helm of the show's fandom is Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg, who celebrated its renewal on Twitter. "I couldn’t be happier to announce Love Island got PICKED UP FOR A SEASON 2!!!" the actress wrote. "I love everyone on this team! I’m so so lucky!"

Even with the first U.S. season of Love Island winding down, fans don't have to wait until next summer for more drama. They can stream the U.K. series on Hulu, including its ongoing fifth season. It may take some time for you to adjust to the contestants' British accents, but if ill-advised hookups and witty one-liners are your kryptonite, these lengthy seasons may just hold you over until Season 2 of the American Love Island.

Season 1 of Love Island continues at 8 p.m. ET on weeknights on CBS. Season 2 of Love Island airs in 2020.