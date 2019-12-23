Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings the Skywalker Saga to a definitive close. Well, it mostly brings the saga to a close. It at least ends the story of the current reigning family of Force users. OK, it only kind of suggests the family is done. Let's face it: when it comes to Star Wars, the end of the trilogy has occurred three times in my lifetime and counting. The new film leaves plenty of loose ends and hints in the final scenes. For instance, will there be a Lando Star Wars spinoff? It's the most obvious of the signs left for more stories to tell. Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker follow.

The new sequel trilogy made a habit of bringing back old faces from the original films of the 1970s and '80s. From Harrison Ford as Han Solo to Carrie Fisher as Leia, the series was about passing the torch. In Rise of Skywalker, that extended to include Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian, a long-time popular character.

Solo: A Star Wars Story already hinted at the idea of a Lando-centric film, with Donald Glover as the young version of Han's frenemy. Now, the return of Williams made a spinoff with an older version seem possible as well. But it's the story the film sets up that's the most exciting part.

Rise of Skywalker introduces another new face, Jannah, who Finn, Poe, and Rey meet when they track down the fallen Death Star on Kef Bir. She and her people seem, at first, to be part of a nomadic tribe — horse riders in the vein of the plains peoples of central China or North America before Westerners arrived.

But in talking to them, Finn discovers appearances are deceiving. Jannah was born into imperial slavery like he was, labeled TZ-1719, and trained as a stormtrooper. They are deserters who threw down their weapons rather than murder civilians. They settled on Kef Bir because they thought it was the last place anyone would look for them.

Jannah knows nothing of her family, her people, her past. But she knows she wants to help take down the First Order. She and her fellow risers are instrumental in the final battle. But when Lando asks where she's from, she admits she doesn't know.

Lando's eyebrows go up, sensing a mystery and a mission. Perhaps, he suggests, it's time they go find out.

Could Lando's next chapter involve discovering the origins of the iconic stormtrooper? Could a film where Finn and Jannah and others learn about their pasts be in the offering, with Lando at the helm? Could Jannah be Lando's daughter, as some have theorized?

With the Emperor and Skywalkers gone, this story is a new path Star Wars could take. It might even be perfect for Disney+.