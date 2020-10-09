The Haunting of Bly Manor delivered a totally new ghost story with the same spooky-dramatic vibe of The Haunting of Hill House, so naturally, every fan wants to know if the series will give viewers a third haunted house to get lost in. Showrunner Mike Flanagan surprised fans by revealing the Haunting series would be an anthology rather than continuing the Hill House story after Season 1 ended, so a third outing would most likely tell yet another completely new story. The big question is: Will there be a Haunting Season 3 after Bly Manor? The most recent season may have included a tiny hint about what's to come.

As of The Haunting of Bly Manor's premiere on Friday, Oct. 9, Netflix has not yet picked up the series for a third season, but given the show's popularity, a renewal seems likely. In terms of a timeline, Netflix waited four months after Hill House's 2018 premiere to officially order a second season, so fans may have to sit tight a few months before finding out any news about the show's future.

A potential third season would likely adapt another famous horror story, just as Hill House did with Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor did with Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. Both stories are slightly older and were penned by authors considered masters of the horror genre, so Flanagan may have his sights set on another similar story for his next Haunting season.

It's hard to predict what a third season will be about, since the anthology series adapts different stories each season, but Flanagan spoke about the core elements of the Haunting series in an interview with Vanity Fair. "At its foundation, the Haunting series is very much about haunted spaces and haunted people. The way we make those things dance together is really going to be what’s uniform about Hill House and Bly," Flanagan said.

Of course, the multiple seasons are also connected by a stable of actors. Stars who have appeared in both Hill House and Bly Manor include: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, and Catherine Parker. Fans can likely expect to see more familiar faces if Haunting Season 3 is picked up.

Bly Manor may have included a subtle hint about what's next, though, since the wedding party at the beginning and end of the season briefly mentioned the venue for their rehearsal dinner is haunted. Could the California building be the setting for a third season? Fans will have to wait to see.

