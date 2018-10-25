The biggest hit in the UK since Downton Abbey arrived on Netflix this week with an audible splash. Bodyguard, a six-episode tightly-wound present-day thriller, stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame as the title character, Sgt David Budd, and Keeley Hawes (The Durrells in Corfu, The Missing) as his assigned charge Julia Montague, who as the Home Secretary is a prime target for assassination. But when the dust settles on who is behind the attacks on government officials, fans are already demanding to know: Will there be a Bodyguard Season 2? Warning: Spoilers for Bodyguard follow.

No, really. Don't read on if you haven't watched Episode 4 yet.

One of the chief mysteries in the early episodes of Bodyguard. The first concerns Montague's actions. She openly champions the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. She spends most of her time on TV pushing the "Snoopers’ Charter," a bill allowing the government unprecedented access into citizen's personal data. She hands authority to MI-5 over the Police's Counter Terrorism Unit, seemingly in exchange for dirt on the Prime Minister she can use to get him to resign and take his job.

Meanwhile, someone is trying to kill her. Is it terrorists? Or is it Budd, who blames politicians like Montague for ruining the lives of war vets like himself, and who is told via every supervisor how dangerous she is? As the two of them fall into bed together, who is using who? Or is it really an honest romance?

Netflix

But it turns out perhaps Montague isn't quite the evil villain she seems. By the end of episode 3, the terrorists succeed in their efforts, setting off a bomb only steps away from her. By the middle of episode 4, the show confirms, despite the hospital's best efforts, she's dead.

Budd has failed in his mission to protect. Or did he actually succeed in his mission to kill?

It seems Budd, despite his anger and PTSD really was in love with Montague, because in response he goes home and shoots himself. For a very long five minutes, viewers are lead to believe the show hasn't just killed off one lead, but both, with two and a half episodes still to go.

Netflix

Luckily, Budd survives and gets to work uncovering who it was who defeated him from doing his job. It's a long and twisted answer, but by the end of the series, Budd seems ready to take on a new assignment and put his life back together.

Will fans see the further adventures of Budd in Bodyguard Season 2? Currently, the BBC has no plans for it, but 11 million viewers for the finale is a persuasive argument for another season. But series creator Jed Mercurio told Entertainment Weekly currently he does not have one in the pipeline.

It’s great that there’s been a fantastic reaction to Bodyguard, but my first order of business is to get this other show going. It’s Line of Duty, on Hulu in the U.S.

Hopefully, Mercurio will decide to return to writing more adventures for David Budd down the line for the BBC. Or at least before Richard Madden gets snatched up to play the next James Bond come 2021.