If you're still nostalgic about the days when you sported an OG flip phone, you'll be excited to hear about the reinvented razr phone that's recently been announced. You'll be able to flip and text just like the old days on the new razr. When it comes to the classic colors you remember the phone in, you might be wondering if the new razr phone will come in pink. Unlike its iconic predecessor, the new razr will only be available in one sleek hue.

The new razr, which has been dubbed "the world's first smartphone that flips closed," is getting a modern update that'll rival other smartphones on the market. The new razr is being introduced in one color option, Noir, which is a sleek black aesthetic. The minimalistic approach of the new razr significantly differs from the old RAZR model, which came in just about every color of the rainbow in 2006.

Though the aesthetic of the razr may be different this time around, Motorola is staying true to the cool flipping capability fans loved to use in the old RAZR. The new compact razr also flips when closed and will fit easily in your pocket when you're out and about, and it's got some cool updates to make phone use more convenient and efficient. While flip closed, you can still easily access the Quick View 2.7-inch gOLED screen display, which lets you "play your music, take selfies, see notifications and more —all without ever opening your phone," according to the Motorola website. When you want to access all the fully functional aspects of your device, just flip the cover of your phone and it will open to a glossy interactive display that has a full-length 6.2-inch pOLED foldable touch screen. The new razr runs Android 9 and has an impressive 128 GB of storage, so you'll have plenty of space to store all your photos and download all your favorite games. There is a whole slew of other swanky perks the new razr comes with, including an updated all-day battery life, a TurboPower capability, and a Night Vision camera feature.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to get your hands on the innovative new gadget for $1,499.99. You can pre-order the device beginning on Dec. 26 on Verizon.com and Motorola.com. The razr will also be available at some select Walmart locations beginning in January 2020, so I'd keep an eye out for more news on the exact date. Get ready to ring in the new year with a blast from the past.