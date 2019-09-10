Now that Apple has rolled out its newest lineup of iPhones at its annual keynote address, the fate of its previous generation of smartphones is up in the air. Considering that the tech giant bid adieu to its iPhone X in 2018 and phased out its last phones with headphone jacks following the rollout of its iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR at its Cupertino event last year, you might be wondering: Will the iPhone XR price drop or will it be discontinued now that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are here? Here's what we know.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Apple announced the three latest additions to take the smartphone world by storm while revealing that it will be discontinuing its iPhone 7 as well as its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple to confirm the apparent discontinuation of the three models, but did not hear back at the time of publication. However, I checked Apple's website, and it appeared that the iPhone 7, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max are no longer available to purchase on there.

According to Tim Cook, the new iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available to preorder starting Friday, Sept. 13, and it looks like they'll all be coming with some significant updates over their predecessors. For one, you can expect each to boast a camera with an additional rear-facing lense and a more efficient A13 bionic chip, in addition to iOS 13, which will basically make things run a lot faster and more efficiently.

While it's easy to get caught up in all the new gadgets and updates that are on show at the tech company's annual event, not everyone is ready to spring for a new phone. If you're looking to score some bargains on previous iPhone models, you might be wondering what your options are now that Apple has reportedly discontinued its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple has previously discontinued phones older than its iPhone 6S (basically, all smartphones which had a jack for headphones) and its iPhone X due to the fact that the 2017 phone was retailing at the same price point as its XS, XS Max, and XR.

Now that Apple has rolled out its new iPhone 11 for just $699 while its iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be retailing for $999 and $1,099, the company's remaining lineup of older phones is taking a pretty big price cut. During the keynote address, Tim Cook confirmed that the company will be selling its its iPhone 8 for $499 and its iPhone XR for $599 (compared to its previous price of $749), so yes, you'll definitely be saving money if you decide to go with a slightly older model.

While you have to wait until Friday, Sept. 13 if you want to purchase one of Apple's newest smartphones, it appears that you can buy both the iPhone XR and iPhone 8 now at their new discounted price, so I'd weigh your options and make some moves if you're in the market for a new phone.