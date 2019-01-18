By now, we know that Grey's Anatomy exists in its own timeline that is totally separate from real life. After last May's Season 14 finale revealed that Teddy was pregnant, the drama's Season 15 picked up immediately after that episode, foreshadowing how long her secret about the baby would last. If the show followed real time, Teddy probably would have given birth to this child already, but in its winter premiere, Grey's Anatomy detailed what happened after she finally told both Owen and Amelia about her baby. Seeing as Amelia decided to give Owen space following the news, will Teddy and Owen get back together on Grey's Anatomy? This love triangle is only getting more complicated.

The Jan. 17 episode "Shelter from the Storm" immediately followed the fall finale's scenario of several doctors being trapped in elevators as a result of the hospital losing power during a windstorm. While the generator restored electricity in the building, the elevators were still stuck, leaving Teddy (Kim Raver) with Owen (Kevin McKidd), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), and an unconscious patient moments after she told Owen she was expecting his baby. Sensing something was up, Amelia pressed for the truth, quickly realizing that Owen was the father after he told her about Teddy's condition.

The couple was understandably furious with Teddy for staying quiet for so long (but seriously, when is this baby coming?!), but their patient's dire status meant the group had to hash things out while tending to him in the elevator.

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

In between the trio slicing open the patient and compromising with the supplies they had, Amelia fought against Teddy's reluctance to discuss the situation there. She asked if Owen was supposed to choose between them now, leading to Teddy's insistence that the possibility of a relationship between herself and Owen was "off the table." Teddy also admitted that seeing Owen with his own family prevented her from telling him as soon as she returned to Seattle, hence why she's now at the 16-week mark in her pregnancy.

As she shared info about her status with Owen, the vibes between them turned tender, while Amelia was left in the cold, snapping at Teddy, "You seem to know what everybody wants." She deservedly pointed out that because she and Owen have children together, she also has a stake in Teddy's pregnancy. The elevator then opened, prompting the group to put talks on hold and steer their patient into the operating room.

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

After Teddy and Owen shared an emotional promise to figure out their situation, Amelia reminded Owen that she was the one to convince him to pursue Teddy in Germany. Then supportive of them as a potential couple, she wondered if the pregnancy was a sign that Owen was meant to be with Teddy. Owen refused, but Amelia persisted, saying, "She’s here, she’s Teddy, and she’s pregnant with your baby. She’s an option."

Giving him time to consider his choices, Amelia has seemingly paused her relationship with Owen, leaving fans torn between which woman Owen should pursue. Tweets from Grey's Anatomy viewers proved that there really isn't a general consensus on what the best scenario for the three may be.

With Owen on his own now, here's hoping that he weighs both of his options before committing to one of the women again. Season 15 of Grey's Anatomy returns on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.