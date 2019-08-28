She's quietly been dating him almost three years now, but will Taylor Swift marry Joe Alwyn? While both Swift and Alwyn are staying quiet on the subject, a source told People on Aug. 28 that their relationship is reportedly the real deal. “Joe’s personality is great for Taylor. He is very calm and always very supportive,” the source told People. “He’s sympathetic and understanding and supports her speaking out about things that she doesn’t agree with.”

According to People's source, there's something different about Swift's relationship with Alwyn. “There’s something refreshing and different about their relationship. Joe makes Taylor very happy, and it’s hard to picture her not spending the rest of her life with him,” the source explained. “Her family loves him. He seems older than he is and is a fantastic guy.”

The most important tidbit of all? Swift, 29, and Alwyn, 28, are both reportedly very happy together. “Joe loves acting but doesn’t want to be a celebrity. They both agree that for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things more quiet,” the source told People. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

At the end of the day, that's all that really matters. They're two people who have managed to find a relationship that makes both of them truly happy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That all being said, People did also note that the two reportedly "are seemingly in it for the long haul."

If you listened to Swift's new album, Lover, you might have noticed more than a few lyrics penned for Alwyn. For example, the song, "Lover," boasts the chorus:

Can I go where you go?/Can we always be this close forever and ever?/And ah, take me out, and take me home/You're my, my, my, my lover

And then, of course, there's her song "London Boy" that's very likely penned for the British Alwyn with this epic chorus:

You know I love a London boy/I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon/He likes my American smile, like a child when our eyes meet/Darling, I fancy you/Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates/So I guess all the rumors are true/You know I love a London boy/Boy, I fancy you (Ooh)

If you just simply cannot wait for these two to get engaged, don't worry. You might not have to wait for too much longer.

Alwyn has reportedly been planning on popping the question to Swift for quite some time now. He's just waiting for the perfect, super romantic moment to do it.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December of 2018. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

And you don't have to worry about whether or not Swift is going to be down when he finally does pop the question. “He’s her dream guy,” the same source told Us Weekly in the same interview. “Taylor’s going to be over the moon.”

Obvi, as fans we cannot wait for these two lovebirds to just go ahead and get engaged already. But it's nice that they're waiting and making sure they're doing this at the right time.