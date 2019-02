It’s been a long while since the world has heard anything from Taylor Swift. Her last album was released in November 2017 and that’s got Swifties everywhere absolutely itching for some new material. Luckily for them, it seems like Swift is actually gearing up to make a big announcement ...and Katy Perry might actually be involved! Or at least that’s what fans are gathering from Swift’s latest Instagram posts. So, will Taylor Swift and Katy Perry collaborate on a song? Well, eagle-eyed fans certainly seem to think that clues from Swift and Perry’s Instagram posts are pointing in that direction!

You’re probably wondering what kind of clues are giving fans the impression that Swift and Perry are getting ready to collaborate. Well, at first you might think all the Swifties are grasping at straws, but the clues definitely make sense ...even if only just a little. Apparently, palm trees and flamingos have a lot to do with this Swift-Perry collab theory. Swift has been posting lots and lots of photos involving palm trees lately. For example, Swift posted a photo of seven palm trees on Feb. 24. The next day she posted a photo of herself sitting on the sixth step of a staircase, and the following day she shared a photo of herself looking through a fence with five holes. All of that has given fans reason to believe she’s counting down the days until a new era begins.

As if those clues weren’t enough, Swift has been using flamingo imagery as well, which might mean that Perry could come into play during this new era. As some fans have pointed out on Twitter, Swift wore a flamingo patch on her jacket for the Reputation magazine shoot which may or may not have been a shout out to Perry since she apparently has lots of love for flamingos. Have a look:

And to tie that all back to the palm trees, Perry posted a photo of herself standing in front of some palm trees back in January 2019:

So, does all that equal a collaboration? Well, not exactly. But when you factor in that singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder, with whom Swift and Perry have worked in the past, is also posting photos of palm trees, it’s very interesting indeed. Tedder recently changed his Twitter header to a photo of just palm trees, so that’s probably a clue!

All of this speculation about a potential collaboration between Perry and Swift is very interesting, especially since both singers apparently ended their feud back in May 2018. At the time, Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch and a note, both of which Swift shared on social media, according to Buzzfeed.

So, all of those are definitely good signs, if you ask me. Plus, it sounds like a collaboration between Perry and Swift could be an extension of their reconciliation, which is amazing! I truly hope a collab between these two superstars happens because it would be a memorable pop culture moment, for sure! Even if the collab doesn’t happen, though, at least Swift and Perry seem to be on the same page and have made peace. That at least leaves the door open for a collaboration in the future!