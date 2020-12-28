The countdown to Big Hit's New Year's Eve live concert has begun. In just a few days, K-Pop groups like BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN will come together for the virtual event, which will also feature special guests Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki. Fans are curious about the groups' setlists and whether they'll collaborate with other artists there, but most of all, ARMYs are wondering if Suga will be in BTS' 2021 New Year's Eve live. Something he said during a recent livestream had fans thinking he's got a few surprises planned.

On Monday, Dec. 28, Suga went on VLIVE to update fans on his progress since announcing his surgery to fix his shoulder in November. Although he's receiving rehabilitation treatment and doing exercises to help his shoulder, Suga said it will be a while until he's back to normal.

"I can’t raise my arm to 90 degrees yet. It feels like it’s not my arm, like it’s the arm of an infant," he began, according to a translation by Soompi. "It’s a slow process. As a result, I feel somewhat impatient, but I’m making consistent progress. Since I’m not attending a clinic that forces me to increase my range of motion, I’m only using my shoulder within the range that I can use."

Suga revealed it will probably take him six months to fully recover, but he won't let that stop him from participating in BTS' activities in some way. "Since my recovery is going well, I’ll probably attend [Big Hit's New Year's Eve live concert," he said, adding he'll follow certain limitations to not strain himself too much. "I won’t be able to do [dance] performances [or] hold a microphone with my left hand since it hasn’t even been two months since my surgery."

With this in mind, it's likely Suga will take part in BTS' sit-down performances like "Life Goes On."

Fans can watch Big Hit's New Year's Eve live concert on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. KST (7:30 a.m. ET) on Weverse.

ARMYs, get ready to ring in 2021 with all seven BTS members because Suga is officially attending the concert!