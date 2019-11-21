At just 1-year-old, it sounds like Stormi Webster may be a business mogul in the making. Her entrepreneur mama, Kylie Jenner, has built herself a $600 million beauty brand and her passion behind Kylie Cosmetics is evident behind every product she drops. The hustle never stops for Kylie, who is constantly building her empire, and, apparently, Stormi may be poised to follow in her mom's footsteps. Yep, there's a big possibility Stormi will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day.

The tea was served by grammy Kris Jenner during an interview with CNBC surrounding the recent sale of Kylie Cosmetics. Her makeup mogul daughter sold a major stake of her company to Coty Inc., but her days blessing the beauty world with new products aren't behind her. Jenner made it clear that the Nov. 18 controlling sale of Kylie Cosmetics does not mean her family has handed over the reins entirely.

"The goal is to just keep building Kylie's existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand," Kris said. "And this is what she wants to do for the rest of her life. She talks about it all the time."

Then, Kris let fans in on a secret. "Twenty years from now, she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter," she explained.

If you have any doubts that Stormi has what it takes to take on the role, trust that having Kylie and Momager Kris Jenner as her mentors will have her ready to run an empire in no time.

It's actually pretty fitting, seeing as Stormi is falling more in love with makeup every day. In her YouTube video titled "My Every Day Makeup Look," Kylie recently said, “Stormi is actually super into makeup right now. It’s amazing. Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices. She looks at me and says, ‘lip lip lip.'”

Stormi isn't wearing makeup just yet (obvs), but it sounds like she's definitely got the same passion for it as her mom. She practically is already her mini-me.

“She might not even want to wear makeup," Kylie continued. "But honestly, how things are going, this girl is obsessed with makeup. She begs me at this point."

For now, Kylie is still at the helm. And even after selling a large stake of her company, she's one busy lady. She dropped her holiday beauty collection on Nov. 19, and, like most of her releases, it's already nearly sold out. Kylie has figured out the formula to send fans into a beauty frenzy, and Stormi better be taking notes.