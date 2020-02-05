Keeping Up With The Kardashians is going to miss Sofia Richie in the upcoming season. The model and reality star was somewhat of a regular last season, since the family dynamic between Richie, her boyfriend Scott Disick, and his ex Kourtney Kardashian made for one of the show's major storylines. The family dynamic is interesting, to say the least. If you're wondering whether Sofia Richie will be on KUWTK Season 17, then I've got some bad news and some good news. Let's start with the bad.

In a Feb. 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richie revealed she won't return for the next season of KUWTK because she is going to pursue a career in acting.

"I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, so 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon," she said. "That was big for me to kind of get into 'cause I just didn't want to fail, but I'm so glad I didn't. Great things are happening and I'm really excited about it."

When pressed further about where she is in the acting process, Richie shared the types of gigs she's starting off with.

"The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it," she said.

Clearly, Richie is psyched about her new career path, especially after she admitted during the interview that she kind of felt like she was "stuck in everyone's shadow" in the past, referring to her famous father and sister, Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie.

"But I'm very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I've kind of navigated into my lane and it's been great for me," she added.

It's such a bummer Richie won't be making any cameos on KUWTK next season, but, chances are, she'll be returning to our small screens in her own right very soon, and I think fans can get on board with that.