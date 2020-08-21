Scream, a classic movie franchise dating back to 1996, has four successful films under its belt, but it's looking to add another one next year. The project is confirmed to have a star-studded cast, and on top of the already confirmed actors, there's a theory that Selena Gomez will be in Scream 5 too, based on some recent social media activity from some of the film's actors. I don't know about you, but I'm screaming in excitement just thinking about it.

In case you haven't seen any of the Scream franchise, the movies are a tongue-in-cheek approach to the slasher genre. The films provide frights, moments of laughter, and of course, a Ghostface character in the iconic white mask attempting to kill a group of people.

This upcoming fifth film already has a stacked cast, including franchise regulars David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who will reprise their roles as Dewey Rile and Gale Weathers, respectively. You star Jenna Ortega is set to join as a newcomer alongside In the Heights' Melissa Barerra.

Fans started theorizing 28-year-old Gomez might also be part of the film, as all four of the above confirmed actors recently started following her on Instagram. Not that Gomez doesn't have a Instagram worthy of a follow, but it's interesting that all of these actors would start following her around the same time.

To add fire to the flames of the rumor, several outlets reported that Cox commented, "Can't wait to meet you," on Gomez's Aug. 13 post. The comment appears to have since been deleted.

Craven-Maddalena Films

It's possible, however, that Cox's comment didn't have anything to do with the upcoming Scream project. Cox is friends with Anniston, who has been close with Gomez for years, so it's possible their mutual friend could be the source bringing them together, rather than the horror flick.

The Scream franchise has thus far earned over $600 million at the global box office. The first four films were released in 1996, 1997, 2000, and 2011, so the fifth movie is a highly anticipated follow-up for franchise fans — and those interested in potentially seeing Gomez on a movie screen again.

Scream 5 does not yet have a release date, but is expected to be out in 2021.