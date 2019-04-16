With a Saturn retrograde headed our way, you're probably worried you're in for the dreaded effects of yet another retrograde cycle, right? Perhaps, although you should know structured Saturn stations retrograde every year, once a year, so the outcome of this celestial phenomenon isn't anything you haven't experienced before. But if you're wondering, will Saturn retrograde affect my sleep? The short answer is: maybe, but not in the way you're thinking. If you're one of those people who immediately starts stressing whenever you know a planet is about to retrograde, I promise you, you're not alone. I mean... Mercury retrograde isn't notorious for nothing, right? However, not every retrograde cycle is the same, and neither are its effects.

Mercury is the planet of communication, thought process, technology, and transportation, and as you well know, whenever a planet retrogrades, its celestial energy is automatically turned inward, which in turn asks us to slow down and reflect. Now, in the case of Mercury the messenger, it's no wonder our tech gadgets start to crash and our exes suddenly come out of the woodwork. In the end, the mischievous messenger planet is simply asking us to re-evaluate our style of communicating, and perhaps discover new ways to convey our messaging in the process.

Needless to say, Mercury retrograde is nothing like Saturn retrograde... or is it? According to CafeAstrology.com, "Saturn is associated with restriction and limitation," and in my experience as a practicing astrologer, its astrological positioning determines the areas in our life where we're constantly being challenged. Put it this way: Saturn is Capricorn's planetary ruler, and the same way those born under the sign of the mystical goat persevere through discipline and structure, the taskmaster planet will forever instill the same traditions within each and every one of us. So, with Saturn traveling alongside Pluto and the South Node in Capricorn, there's a collective theme regarding our system and government.

So let's take a closer look at Saturn in Capricorn and its overall meaning before worrying any further.

Saturn Retrograde in Capricorn: April 29 — Sept. 18, 2019

As I'd mentioned, Saturn rules Capricorn, so the taskmaster planet naturally thrives when in the ruthless sign of the goat. Moreover, Capricorn is a symbol of authority, discipline, structure, and foundation. Truth is, it's no wonder Capricorn rules the knees... I mean... how else would we be able to stand firmly on the ground? That is the essence of Capricorn, and in the end, it goes beyond stability and systems. The discipline of Saturn will always serve your best interests. For instance, going to law school can't be easy, but I'm pretty sure all the sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears you put in will be worth it in the end when you become a successful lawyer.

Saturn in Capricorn, with the help of powerful Pluto, helps us re-structuring our previously-set structures (if you watch the news, maybe you feel like this is currently playing out in politics?). Starting from the bottom can't be easy, but it's safe to say Saturn's celestial body is re-building us from the ground up, whether we like it or not. That's why it's good to know where Saturn and Capricorn are located on your birth chart because its in these areas where you'll experience intense transformations.

So, Will Saturn Retrograde Affect How Well You Snooze?

To answer your question, yes. Saturn retrograde will affect your sleeping habits, but you mind find the change will be a positive one. Saturn is the type of strict teacher you're intimidated by in high school who ultimately teaches you everthing important that's stayed with you. And if you're the type of person who lacks stability, structure, and a healthy routine, then this retrograde cycle might very well be your first-ever cosmic bootcamp.

Now, if you're already giving your body a good amount of rest and are putting in the work to succeed in your everyday life, then Saturn retrograde most likely won't intrude in your slumber. If anything, the taskmaster planet will ask you to reflect on your growth and maybe even help you discover new ways to set a healthy foundation for yourself in the process.