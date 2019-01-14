Game of Thrones debut trailer arrived this weekend, the second teaser in two weeks. Last weekend, it was the first snippet of dialogue from Season 8, when Sansa met Daenerys. This weekend, it was a trailer specifically created to announce the show's premiere date. But even though there wasn't an ounce of footage from Season 8, fans are going nuts speculating about the teaser's symbolism. Will Sansa and Arya die in Game of Thrones Season 8?

The reason fans are suddenly concerned about their fates comes at the trailer's midpoint. As the teaser begins, Jon Snow, Sansa, and Arya wander alone through the Winterfell crypts, passing images of their ancestors, as snippets of dialogue from previous seasons swirl through Ramin Djawdi's score. When the three of them finally meet, they walk up to a wall containing three statues. Except instead of the figures being of relatives long gone, it's their own effigies.

All three look shocked to be confronted by images of themselves which will be left behind after their deaths. Arya's statue holds Needle aloft. Sansa is depicted wearing her wolf's tooth necklace. Jon looks broader in the shoulders, his face more careworn than it is now.

In fact, he looks older, while his sisters do not.

The inference is obvious. Arya and Sansa are carved as they look today. Arya is even wearing her iconic one-shoulder coat.

The fear is, the sisters aren't carved this way because it's how people want to remember them. It's because it's the only way they'll be remembered, young forever, having died too soon.

Jon, on the other hand, does not look to be carved as he stands today. In fact, at first glance, I thought it was Ned's statue he was standing in front of. The statue's face looks lined. It has the stance of someone who has carried the load of ruling the Seven Kingdoms too long.

But is this the takeaway fans are supposed to have?

The fact is, all three statues look a little on the wonky side. When I first looked at the sculpture of Arya, I thought "Is that supposed to be a Young Lyanna?" Sansa's statue was easier to identify because of the necklace, but the features are weirdly smoothed out.

Jon's statue definitely gives the impression of an older version in close up. But from further back, with his whole outfit visible, I'm not so sure this isn't just proof most of the good Westerosi stone carvers weren't been killed by the Night King's rapidly advancing armies. Like Arya and Sansa, Jon's statue is wearing the same outfit he has on in the clip.

Despite the questionable nature of these effigies, it's still hard for fans not to worry about Sansa and Arya and the coming Battle of Winterfell. Fans are pretty convinced Jon Snow will live to take down the Night King. (You don't resurrect a character just to have him not finish the job.) But Sansa and Arya are far less guaranteed to make it out of facing down the Night King alive.

Game of Thrones Season 8 arrives on HBO on April 14, 2019.