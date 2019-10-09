It's hard to imagine the music world without Rihanna and, quite frankly, I just don't want to. What would we do without iconic bops like "Umbrella" and "Rude Boy"? Who would pave the way for new fashion trends? Who would be our fierce, quick-witted, wine glass-stealing queen? Well, with so much on her plate and especially being the Fenty beauty queen and all, it begs the question: Will Rihanna ever quit music? She hasn't dropped new music in three years and her fans are obviously getting a little stir crazy. The always-honest singer got real about the possibility in a new interview with Vogue.

It's no secret that Rihanna has been laying low while recording her ninth studio album (aka R9), so any day that we get new details on her music is a good day in my book. Today is that day, y'all. Riri is the latest Vogue cover star and her interview was incredibly eye-opening.

Well, Rihanna was asked the hard questions in her October interview with Vogue. "Does any part of Rihanna foresee a day when she might decide that, in fact, there will be no more music?" the mag asked the singer.

It's a big question but thankfully, Riri's answer was overwhelmingly positive.

“Oh, nooo,” Rihanna replied. “Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music. It was my first pen pal–ship to the world. To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation.”

First of all, Can we just talk about the way Rihanna talks about music?! It's pure poetry! Second of all, thank god, y'all. The queen is here to stay!

As if that wasn't groundbreaking enough, Rihanna even shared new details about her (very) highly-anticipated new album.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” Rihanna explained. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks ... Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”

There's a reason there's so much hype surrounding R9. The record will mark Rihanna's first in a whopping three years, so if that's not something to celebrate, I don't know what is. The Navy has been patient during the long wait for new tunes, but if you're looking for an exact release date, don't hold your breath. Rihanna made it clear that she's not ready to disclose that just yet.

At least, we know there is indeed music coming and, apparently, that's never going to change. Cheers to a whole lifetime of bops from Riri!