There's no day but Jan. 27 to watch Rent: Live, well, live, but we get why you might have to miss the musical production's first run on FOX. Committing to a long TV spectacle on a Sunday night can be a lot, so if you can't stay awake for the entire singalong, you'll want to brush up on your viewing options for later in the week. Will Rent: Live be on Hulu? If you're on the move, your best bet for post-premiere watching is to find the production online.

Airing live on Sunday, Jan. 27, on FOX, Rent: Live tells the story of seven young people who live in New York City's gritty East Village as the social and political atmosphere around them shifts and the threat of HIV/AIDS looms. The original Broadway musical premiered in New York in 1996, running for more than 12 years before closing in 2008. Based on the opera La bohème, the musical's success also led to a 2005 film adaptation starring several of the theater production's original cast members.

Whether or not you love musicals, TV's live attempts at capturing their onstage essence are must-see entertainment. If you're one of those people who'd rather not be curled up in front of their TV on a Sunday night, the simplest belated viewing solution would be to DVR Rent: Live if you have a functioning television. However, if you don't have a TV, you can still catch the show live on FOX's website or through a live TV subscription offered by Hulu or YouTube. But what do you do if you already have plans that night and rely on your computer to catch up on TV?

Once you've prepared all of your witty Rent-themed puns for your delayed viewing party, you can likely find the broadcast afterwards on Hulu. After those with live TV access on Hulu streamed its first run, last year's NBC Easter special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert became available on the service and is still there to watch today. There has yet to be confirmation of Rent: Live hitting Hulu immediately after it airs, but another possible outcome is that the production will appear on the FOX website.

In the worst-case scenario, you may not be able to squeeze in the full viewing of Rent, but you'll still have the possibility to hear the cast's renditions of the beloved tunes penned by composer Jonathan Larson. On Jan. 18, the production announced on its Twitter account that it would digitally release an album of the Rent: Live musical performances on Feb. 1. A two-disc CD now available for pre-order will then hit shelves March 1. In addition to the soundtrack including the main cast's performances, The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle is slated to perform a solo during the show's most well-known song, "Seasons of Love."

Obviously, while the cast recording is prime background music while doing your household chores, you can't call yourself a true Renthead until you watch the musical. Fingers crossed that Hulu and FOX pull through and save anyone caught in a scheduling trap.

Rent: Live airs on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.