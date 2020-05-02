It looks like not everyone is going to make it to Riverdale High's graduation. After a season full of devious prep school students and mysterious video tapes, Riverdale's Season 4 finale my end with one of the show's most shocking deaths ever. Fans are really worried about the fate of one character in particular after showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted and then deleted a photo memorializing Reggie Mantle. So, will Reggie die on Riverdale? The show loves a good fake-out, but Aguirre-Sacasa's photo is pretty clear about Reggie's fate.

Shortly after Riverdale aired its penultimate Season 4 episode on Wednesday, April 29, Aguirre-Sacasa posted an image on Instagram and Twitter that took the fandom by surprise. The image showed Reggie's locker with tons of notes from his fellow students surrounding a photo of him, with messages like "I miss you" and "Rest in peace." If that wasn't clear enough, Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the post by writing, "It wouldn't be the season finale of Riverdale without a few bodies dropping...RIP." Aguirre-Sacasa deleted the photo soon after he posted it, but fans captured screenshots that you can still see on Reddit.

While the post itself and Aquirre-Sacasa's quick deletion of it definitely seem to confirm Reggie may meet his end in the upcoming finale, there is still one detail that could save him. Spoiler alert: The rest of this post includes spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17, "Lynchian." The synopsis for the Season 4 finale that The CW released teases that the climactic episode will at least partially be fictional, set within a story Jughead is writing for his college application:

After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead works on a twisted tale about the gang's revenge fantasy against Principal Honey for all the ways he's ruined their senior year.

The finale episode is called "Killing Mr. Honey," and the promo teaser showed Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead all standing over their principal's dead body, but this synopsis seems to change everything.

Apparently, Mr. Honey's murder is fictional, existing only inside of a story Jughead is writing. So, that could mean that Reggie's death is just a part of Jughead's story as well.

It's not clear if Reggie will actually die in the finale or just die in Jughead's story, but either way it sounds like something shocking is coming. Riverdale's Season 4 finale will air on Wednesday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.