This Is Us Season 5 premiered with a two-hour Pearson-fest. The double episode gave the show time to delve into all three triplets, from Kate and Toby's continuing struggle with adoption, Kevin and Madison's budding relationship, and Rebecca's declining mental health. But the real heart of the episode was Randall, who learned some things about himself, while viewers learned a massive secret about his life. The double whammy of him firing his shrink just as fans discover his mother might be alive brought questions. Namely, will Randall's birth mom be his therapist on This Is Us? Not so fast, everyone.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 5 follow. Randall's journey over the two-hour premiere could be considered something of an awakening. His fallout with Kevin, accusing him of somehow being an interloper, had forced a distance on him from the rest of the clan. Coupled with his therapy appointments, and experiencing the Black Lives Matter movement surrounded by an extended Black family has helped him see the racial dynamics within his upbringing clearer.

All of this leads to the decision to fire his current therapist. As much as he's done good work with her, there's only so far he can go wearing the suit of emotional armor he developed from his childhood.

It's not surprising fans immediately put this development together with the show's big twist that Randall's mother may still be alive. It's a natural two plus two; how else is he going to meet a random elderly Black woman who will suddenly become important to him?

The This Is Us writers were not having it.

So if it's not going to be a serendipitous meeting over Randall's mental health, how will he learn of Laurel's existence? According to showrunner Dan Fogelman, it's not going to be in a way anyone expects.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Fogelman explained that he could not even really tease it properly:

I can't hint a lot, other than to say there's no way to guess it. And not because it's, like, crazy. It's just so specific that if somebody guessed, it would mean that they're a psychic.

That being said, Fogelman did admit that Randall's position on the Philadelphia City Council might be a factor. After all, it elevates his profile. Should, say, The Philadelphia Inquirer (or more likely The Philadelphia Tribune) was to run a story on him where he shares his background and his father's story, Laurel might see it and recognize her son.

Of course, I'm not a psychic, so obviously, that's not the answer. But fans won't have to wait long to learn the truth. Fogelman promises answers are coming in the first half of Season 5.

This Is Us Season 5 returns Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.