I'd never thought I'd say this, but Prince Harry and Bon Jovi are collaborating. The duo recently met in London to visit Abbey Road Studios — aka, the most famous recording studio in the world — to record a song for the Invictus Games. Since the team up seems to good to be true, fans are skeptical about whether Prince Harry will actually sing a song with Bon Jovi or not.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down from royal duties, but they're still busier than ever with their philanthropic work. In 2014, Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games, which is an international sporting event for injured, wounded, and sick armed forces members and veterans, and this year, the Games will take place in the Netherlands in May.

To commemorate the special occasion, Prince Harry invited Bon Jovi to record a song for the Games. On Friday, Feb. 28, the two stars met at Abbey Road Studios, which is where the Beatles famously recorded their albums. The guys seemed to enjoy their time there, as they even posed in front of the iconic Abbey Road Studios crosswalk.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The pair recorded a version of Bon Jovi's "Unbroken," which the New Jersey native released last year to honor veterans. According to PEOPLE, Bon Jovi joked his collaborator is the "Artist Formerly Known as Prince."

Over on Instagram, the official account for the Duke and Duchess shared a few clips of the stars' recording session, revealing Bon Jovi and Prince Harry collaborated with the Invictus Games Choir for the song. The first video showed Bon Jovi and Prince Harry in the recording booth, but right before they sing, the video cuts off.

Then, the Sussex IG account posted another video, but this time, only the Choir performed. As it turns out, Prince Harry didn't actually sing with Bon Jovi. Instead, they gave the spotlight to the Choir.

"Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames," the account captioned the video.

Prince Harry may have not sung on the track, but his involvement was truly appreciated.