With Meghan Markle’s due date fast approaching, royal family enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath to see how the birth will ultimately pan out. Will Meghan and Harry have a boy or a girl? What will they name the child? And most importantly, will Prince Harry be in the delivery room when Meghan Markle gives birth? None of those questions have solid answers right now, but when it comes to whether Prince Harry will be at his wife’s side during the birth, all signs are pointing to yes.

As you probably know by now, Prince Harry is a pretty hands-on kind of guy. He’s been by Meghan’s side through every hardship she’s faced since they met. Between the pressures of the paparazzi and Meghan’s own family turning on her, it seems like she’s been put through the wringer since she and Harry became an item. But through it all, Harry’s been right at Meghan’s side offering his love and support. And that probably means he’ll be there for the birth of his firstborn child as well.

There’s more to all this than Prince Harry’s desire to support Meghan every chance he gets, though. There’s also a recent pattern that's been established among the royals.

According to Entertainment Tonight, royal husbands didn’t really start sitting in on baby deliveries until the birth of Queen Elizabeth's youngest child, Prince Edward, in 1964, at which point the Queen asked Prince Philip to be present in the delivery room.

Princess Diana followed suit, insisting that Prince Charles be in the room when Prince William was born. Diana also broke another royal tradition by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital. In years past, royal births occurred at home, but Diana reportedly wanted to give birth at a hospital.

So, for the past 37 years, some royals have broken with centuries’ old tradition during the births of their babies. The same was true when Prince Harry was born in 1984.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

When it came time for Prince William and Kate Middleton to welcome their kids into the world, they reportedly followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps. According to ET, Kate also gave birth at Lindo Wing with Prince William by her side. Basically, Diana was instrumental in getting the royals to think differently about royal births.

And that brings us to Harry and Meghan, who have been anything but traditional in their approach to love, marriage, and babies. According to The Sun, Meghan is said to be considering giving birth closer to her and Harry’s new residence at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

“This child will not be born at the Lindo,” a source told The Sun of Harry and Meghan’s baby. “The talk of all the senior clinicians there is that Meghan doesn’t want to copy what Kate did.”

According to The Sun’s source, Meghan and Harry are prioritizing privacy over location.

“Harry and Meghan realize there is intense public interest but this baby is not a direct heir to the throne and they want the birth to be as private as possible,” the source said. “Meghan is nervous about complications such as an emergency Caesarean and doesn’t want the pressure of having to look immaculate on the hospital steps just hours later. Like any anxious first-time mum, she’s worried about the birth itself.”

If all that is correct, then it seems like Harry and Meghan are ready to break with tradition again for the sake of their privacy and safety. But I’d bet one thing they won’t compromise on is having Prince Harry in the room while the birth is underway. Only time will tell how it all goes down, though!