Watching the Super Bowl each year is tradition for millions of families around the world. Apart from the actual game, football fans mostly look forward to the outrageous commercials in between game play, as well as the jaw-dropping Pepsi Halftime Show headlined by a huge global star. This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining, but fans are wondering whether Pitbull will perform at the 2020 Super Bowl as well.

Actually, before the National Football League announced J.Lo and Shakira as performers in September 2019, fans believed Pitbull would be the sole Super Bowl headliner. The location for the annual event changes every year, so with this year's game taking place in Miami, Florida — the home of "Mr. Worldwide" himself — they thought Pitbull would be the perfect headliner to share Miami pride.

Ever since Pitbull released his debut album, M.I.A.M.I., in 2004, the rapper has never missed an opportunity to show the city some love through his lyrics, music videos, and performances. With this in mind, it seemed like Pitbull was an obvious choice for the 2020 Pepsi Halftime Show.

The Super Bowl will go down Sunday, Feb. 2, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, and, although neither J.Lo nor Shakira have announced any guests will join them on stage, fans believe Mr. Worldwide will make an appearance during their show — especially because there are usually surprise guests every year. For example, in 2019, Travis Scott and Big Boi joined Maroon 5 on stage for an epic one-of-a-kind collaboration.

Pitbull has collaborated with both Lopez and Shakira on a number of occasions already, like Pitbull and Lopez's "Fresh Out of The Oven," "On the Floor," "Dance Again," and "Live It Up," and his and Shakira's "Get It Started" and "Rabiosa." That's why fans have a strong feeling he'll collaborate with them again on one of the world's biggest stages.

Pitbull will actually already be involved in the Super Bowl in a huge way. On Jan. 19, the rapper announced he'll perform his latest single, "Get Ready," at the NFL's Tailgate Tropicale pre-game concert in Miami. Since he'll be at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, it's not far-fetched to believe he'll stick around to perform for the Pepsi Halftime concert, too.

The Pepsi Halftime Show is all about creating huge music moments, and Pitbull's addition to the 2020 Super Bowl could make this year's concert one of the most memorable yet. But fans will have to wait until Feb. 2 to see if this dream musical moment becomes a reality.