Fans still have a couple weeks to wait for the new season of Big Little Lies, but Nicole Kidman may have just revealed a totally unexpected twist coming our way when Season 2 premieres. During a panel discussion about the new season on Wednesday evening, Kidman let slip that Alexander Skarsgård had returned for Season 2, which is shocking since his character Perry Wright died in the Season 1 finale. So, will Perry be in Big Little Lies Season 2, or was Kidman's comment taken out of context? Let's break it down.

During the panel discussion with the rest of her Big Little Lies castmates, Nicole Kidman was asked about working with Alexander Skarsgård, and her response definitely cause a bit of a stir. She responded, "He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season 2." At this point, according to People, Reese Witherspoon seemed slightly concerned and motioned for Kidman to stop speaking. Kidman tried to backpedal the comment before deciding to just stop talking: "He has a little bit of a part in the sense of … the basis of … OK, I'll be quiet. He didn't abandon us. We'll put it that way."

Hmmm, it certainly sounds like Nicole Kidman said something she was not supposed to say. As fans will recall, the first season of Big Little Lies ended with Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz) pushing Perry Wright down a flight of stairs after it came to light that he was abusing his wife Celeste and had raped Jane (Shailene Woodley). Perry was presumed to be dead from the fall, as Celeste, Bonnie, Jane, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), and Renata (Laura Dern) all made a pact to cover up the murder, but Kidman's comments open up the possibility that Perry may have somehow survived.

There are actually a lot of possible ways to take Nicole Kidman's comment about Alexander Skarsgård returning for Season 2. Maybe the fall only put Perry in a coma rather than killing him, and we will still see his unconscious body in the new season. Or, in an even more far-fetched scenario, maybe Perry was somehow able to fake his own death and he is actually in hiding plotting his revenge.

Then again, Alexander Skarsgård could return to the show even after Perry's death. He could reappear as Perry in a dream sequence or memory that haunts Celeste. And if the show wanted to go full soap opera in the new season, Skarsgård could return as Perry's twin brother... although that would just be silly.

What we do know is that Meryl Streep will be joining the show in the role of Perry's mother Mary Louis Wright, who is looking to get to the bottom of what happened to her son. Perhaps she knows the truth about what really happened to Perry, if it turns out that fall actually did not kill him as we all thought it had.

Big Little Lies Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.