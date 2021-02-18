Olivia Rodrigo dominated the beginning of 2021 with her song "Drivers License." The song became a massive hit upon its Jan. 8 release, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Charts and breaking the Spotify record for most streams in a single week. Rodrigo became an instant breakout star, and as music's biggest night fast approaches, fans may be wondering if Olivia Rodrigo will be at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Here's the tea on whether she'll be in attendance at the show.

The 2021 Grammy Awards are slated to be held on March 14 after being rescheduled from their original date of Jan. 31. While many of the performances will be pre-taped, there will still be a number of celebrities in attendance. That being said, Rodrigo's fans probably shouldn't bet on her attending the show. The eligibility period for the for the 63rd annual show was from Sept. 1 2019 through Aug. 31 2020. Seeing as "Drivers License" was released five months after the nomination cutoff date, she didn't receive a nomination this year.

Rodrigo also isn't on the current list of 2021 performers, and since it's hard to land an invite to music's biggest night if you're not nominated or performing, there's no concrete evidence she'll be attending the ceremony. That being said, the Recording Academy did tap her to perform at a pre-show event. Rodrigo appeared in the Grammy Museum’s Spotlight Saturdays showcase, which record labels use to spotlight new artists. Rodrigo joined a slew of artists including J.I., Mereba, and Gracie Abrams on the lineup.

Rodrigo's segment kicked off on Feb. 6 and included a performance of her breakout hit, "Drivers License." Rodrigo's performance was pre-taped, and included an interview portion conducted by the Grammy Museum's Scott Goldman.

The showcase arrived two days after Rodrigo gave her first live performance of "Drivers License" on national television. She performed her song on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 4.

Rodrigo may not be eligible for a golden gramophone from the Recording Academy this year, but something tells me it's only a matter of time before she's scooping up award show accolades left and right.