Whoa, whoa, whoa! We know Peter Kavinsky loves Fight Club, but the To All the Boys I've Loved Before character would also approve of the role Noah Centineo may play next. Rumors of the actor's latest job are now circulating, so will Noah Centineo play He-Man in Masters of the Universe? The actor is reportedly in talks to bring the beloved cartoon character to life in an upcoming film adaptation.

Centineo will soon pick up the lacrosse stick of high school heartthrob Peter in a sequel to the Netflix hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Before he hits the books with Lana Condor's sweet and shy Lara Jean, Centineo might have a big-screen role in store for him. Entertainment Tonight reports that the star is discussing the possibility of playing He-Man in the Mattel Films and Sony Pictures project Masters of the Universe.

Known as the most powerful man in the world, the character was first introduced as a toy and then in a DC Comics publication in 1982 before starring in a 1983 animated series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. This ran until 1985, but Cartoon Network then rebooted the series in 2002. The spinoff She-Ra: Princess of Power also aired from 1985 to 1986.

Prior to developing his powers, He-Man was Prince Adam of the planet Eternia. According to ET, the upcoming film will likely address how He-Man uses a magical sword to gain his heroic powers. As he settles into his new identity, He-Man protects his planet and inner strength from the villainous wizard Skeletor. Appearances from other characters in the Masters of the Universe franchise, such as Battle Cat and Teela, also seem probable.

The live-action project was first teased way back in 2009, but the slow-moving plans caused some major buzz in 2016 when He-Man and the Masters of the Universe debuted a brand new episode at San Diego Comic Con. Twilight star Kellan Lutz then sparked rumors that he would star as He-Man when he tweeted about a meeting with the movie's creative team of the time. However, nothing in Hollywood is solid until a finished product drops. With Centineo now on the scene, the speculation about Lutz seems to have fizzled out.

Since then, the project has undergone plenty of changes, and Centineo's possible attachment to the movie is one of them. If he officially signs on to play the hunky He-Man, he'll work alongside Adam and Aaron Nee as Masters of the Universe directors and screenwriters. Art Marcum and Matt Holloway will also receive recognition for writing the script. Centineo may also have plenty of Korean yogurt drinks in his his future if he has to pull off He-Man's muscular body soon.

Given He-Man's origins and To All the Boys' John Hughes-ian tones, Centineo has another project with 1980s vibes in store. He's slated to appear as a love interest in a Charlie's Angels movie reboot that premieres later this year. Cool, but where is the Fight Club remake that would make Peter Kavinsky proud?

We'll have to wait and see if playing He-Man is a lock for Centineo.