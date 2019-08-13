Bachelor in Paradise contest Nicole Lopez-Alvar had a bumpy start to her Bachelor journey, but after a few days on Season 6 of Paradise, she's definitely adjusting to life in the Bachelor bubble. Although she went on a date with Jordan Kimball in Episode 3, fans are wondering whether Nicole and Clay will get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise. Clay has hinted their relationship could become more as the season progresses.

On Week 1 of Paradise, contestant Annaliese Puccini warned the women about pro football player Clay Harbor not being over his ex-girlfriend. But that didn't stop Nicole from eyeing him, and even when Annaliese tried to interfere in Clay's actions before his date with Nicole, Clay stuck firm to his plan. On his date, he reiterated that he wouldn't be on Paradise if he wasn't over his old relationship, and Nicole believed him.

"He really sees a potential with me; he sees a future with me," she told cameras. "It made me feel like I could really trust him ... This feels like it could be the beginning of something special."

The couple's date went smoothly and Clay gave Nicole a rose at the end of the week, but their bond got complicated in Week 2. Jordan Kimball, who competed alongside Clay on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, entered the beach, and when Hannah Godwin turned him down for a date, Jordan's next move was to ask out Nicole. Clay laughed off the new occurrence, but he confided to cameras that he wasn't as comfortable as he seemed about Nicole being with another man.

"Obviously, it sucks. It's tough. I'm starting to develop real feelings for this woman," he said. "Now, I'm in a situation to where I could end up heartbroken."

ABC

Nicole, on the other hand, delighted in being "the Bachelorette of Paradise," revealing she hoped Clay felt jealous. Well, wishing jealousy upon your significant other isn't the healthiest start to a relationship, but I get it. Seeing as she was best known on The Bachelor for crying her way to a year's supply of ice cream, Nicole must be pretty excited that two men are interested in her.

On her zip-lining date with Jordan, Nicole did recognize his potential as a good partner, but their conversation quickly turned to dissecting drama surrounding Blake Horstmann. Upon their return to the beach, Clay was ready to get real with Nicole about his feelings.

"I had a real connection with Nicole... But then Jordan has to show up and ruin it," Clay told cameras. "I know what I want, and that's Nicole."

During their private time, Clay asked Nicole to compare her recent date with theirs, and he had nothing to fear. Nicole said there was no comparison, seemingly meaning that she's chosen to pursue Clay over Jordan. It's still too early in the season to say, but a contestant committing to someone this soon is a strong sign that engagement might be around the corner. Will Nicole have someone to share the last of her ice cream supply with by the end of Paradise?

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 13, on ABC.