Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 began with Ambrose and Prudence on a mission. After experiencing terrible abuse at the hands of Father Blackwood, Prudence's father, the two of them banded together to bring him to justice. They also fell headlong into an affair, driven by their shared passion for revenge. But once that hunt was over, things seemed to cool. Now fans are asking, will Nick and Prudence date in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4? Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 3 follow.

Ambrose and Prudence lasted far longer this season than I would have expected. Ambrose is a nerdy guy whose love of the ins and outs of magical lore is what makes him tick. Prudence, meanwhile, has always been too cool for school, the kind of witch who is here for the party right when Ambrose would be retiring for the night with a nice book.

What broke them up, in the end, wasn't about their differences, but that Ambrose wasn't as driven to kill Father Blackwood as Prudence was. His willingness to show mercy had dreadful consequences. At one point, Father Blackwood even killed off every member of the Spellman family, save Ambrose and Sabrina. But even after everyone was dead, Ambrose never seemed to feel he had made the wrong choice. (To be fair, he did go mad for several years though.)

Prudence, on the other hand, is a grudge holder. When she discovered that Blackwood murdered her sister Dorcas (yes, even after Sabrina time-traveled to save everyone), she considered Ambrose responsible. If she had killed Blackwood when they found him in Scotland, none of this would have happened, and her sister would be alive.

Netflix

Ambrose and Prudence's breakup came at a fortuitous moment. Sabrina had finally gotten a backbone and kicked her boyfriend, Nick Scratch, to the curb. It was the right thing to do. Nick had been taking out his rage and pain from his time spent in hell out on Sabrina, treating her terribly. It was high time she stopped being a doormat and demand a man who respected her.

Prudence approved of Sabrina's decision, but as always, there was just a little bit of selfishness involved. Not that she didn't agree Nick ought to be tossed over for his behavior. But that does make him single. And as one of the coven's most powerful warlocks, she wasn't going to miss a chance to mingle.

Could these two be the "It" couple of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 4? It seems very likely they'll at least flirt with the idea. But whether or not Prudence will lock him down for good remains to be seen.