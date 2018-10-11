Summer 2017 had Babe rosé and Rihanna and DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" as the hottest trends. But summer 2018's hottest trend? The speedy celeb engagement, duh! First, there was Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Then, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. And, finally, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. But Jonas isn't the only member of his family about to tie the knot. His brother, Joe Jonas, has been engaged to Sophie Turner for a year now. I know, I know, I know... we're all thinking the same thing here: Will Nick Jonas or Joe Jonas get married first?

Well, according to recent reports by People and Us Weekly, Priyanka and Nick, who have been engaged "three-ish months" according to Elle, might be getting married just as quickly as they got engaged. In fact, they're moving so quickly that they might just beat Sophie and Joe to the altar.

"Even though Joe’s been engaged longer, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first," a source told People. "They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first."

"The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them," an insider told Us. "Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about."

And, yes, the engagement and marriage both seem to be happening very quickly. But the two are very much in love. "When [Priyanka] met Nick, she was so taken by him," the source continued to Us. "She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well. They really are a great match."

Even Priyanka's mom is on board! “It’s all destiny,” she told After Hrs. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!"

As for Sophie and Joe, they don't seem to be in any big rush to actually make it to the altar. “We’re waiting until the season is done until we get into any of that,” Maisie Williams, Turner's on-screen sister and real life BFF, who will be a bridesmaid at the wedding, previously told Radio Times. But don't worry. That doesn't mean that Sophie isn't pumped for the big day. “I think she’s already letting her little heart wander and imagine," Williams added.

Obviously, it doesn't really matter who gets married first. How long it takes a couple to get married isn't any sort of indicator of how much they love each other. What really matters? Getting married when you're nice and ready. If Nick and Priyanka are ready to tie the knot ASAP, then they should! If Sophie and Joe need more time then that is fine, as well. To each their own.

