Netflix's upcoming magical series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may have a ton of character names in common with ABC's '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but that sounds to be about where the similarities end. The Netflix series is putting a much darker spin on the teenage witch. But viewers may still be wondering, will Melissa Joan Hart cameo in the new Sabrina? Even though the show will be totally different from the sitcom, it is still Sabrina Spellman at the end of the day, and a tongue-in-cheek cameo from the original Sabrina could be fun. Well... it definitely does not sound like that is going to happen.

Melissa Joan Hart spoke about Netflix's dark new Sabrina series in an interview with the horror blog Bloody Disgusting, and she basically dashed any conceptions fans may have had about her popping up in the new show in some capacity. Hart said that she none of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina producers have reached out to her, and she is fine with that because she has "no feelings" about the new show:

No, they haven’t. I have no feelings about it [the show] really.

Apparently, the new Netflix series is so drastically different from Melissa Joan Hart's ABC sitcom that it does not sound like there will be a major connection between the two at all... aside from character names, of course. Hart said that she is glad that the new series is not "just duplicating" Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Indeed, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being adapted from a separate piece of source material than the '90s sitcom. The new series is an adaptation of the horror-themed comic book series of the same name that Archie Comics began publishing in 2014. Sabrina the Teenage Witch was also based on the Archie Comics character of Sabrina Spellman, but a much more wholesome and family-friendly version of the character from the comics' earlier days.

Because of these different source materials, Sabrina the Teenage Witch was a family-friendly sitcom that incorporated magic into its coming-of-age story, whereas The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is aiming to go incredibly dark and macabre, citing Rosemary's Baby as an influence and even doing an episode inspired by The Exorcist. The new Sabrina series is also considered a companion series to the CW teen drama Riverdale, which is also a dark, modern retelling of the Archie Comics universe. But although the two shows are technically set in the same universe, the cast and creative teams have all said that there are no crossover plans for right now.

So basically, don't expect to see Melissa Joan Hart or any of the Riverdale stars pop up on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina when it premieres next month. Instead, Kiernan Shipka is taking over the lead role of Sabrina Spellman, with Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto stepping in as her aunts Hilda and Zelda, and Ross Lynch as her mortal love interest Harvey Kinkle. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 26, 2018.