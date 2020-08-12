If the world has learned anything about Meghan Markle in the past few years, it's that she's always true to herself. Despite marrying into the royal family when she wed Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan hasn't shied away from continuing to stand up for what she believes in, and giving back to causes close to her heart. Since the former Suits actress is a United States citizen, many royal fans have been wondering: Will Meghan Markle vote in the 2020 election? Well, she's about to do more than just vote — she's set to make history.

Meghan detailed her plans to cast her ballot in November while discussing the importance of voting in a new interview with Marie Claire published on Aug. 11.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," Meghan said. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

Meghan went a step further and shared a powerful quote she and Harry live by, which perfectly sums up her feelings: "One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.' That is why I vote."

When Meghan has her voice heard during the November election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, she'll make history as the first royal to exercise their right to vote in the U.S. While it's not illegal for members of the royal family to vote, they often remain politically neutral because of their work.

An explanation posted on the UK Parliament's official website reads: "Although not prohibited by law, it is considered unconstitutional for the Monarch to vote in an election."

Hopefully Meghan's wise words will help encourage others to get out and vote this November because, like she said, every single vote counts.