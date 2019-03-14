Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to be first-time parents, and even though they’re part of the royal family, they’re still going to experience all the things that regular, every day parents do — exhaustion, exhilaration, good times, bad times, and everything in between! And let’s not forget that the royals, despite their heightened social status, still need plenty of time between royal engagements to bond with their little one. So, will Meghan Markle go on maternity leave? Well, according to Entertainment Tonight, Meghan’s schedule is going to slow down soon. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In a March 13 report from ET, a royal source claimed that Meghan’s usually busy schedule is “going to start to quiet down” in the coming weeks. Meghan is due to give birth sometime in late April or early May.

“She’ll be preparing for her maternity leave,” ET’s source added. So, I guess that means she will, in fact, go on maternity leave!

According to ET’s source, Meghan and hubby Prince Harry will be moving house pretty soon.

“The couple is expected to move into Frogmore relatively soon, again so they can be settled before the baby comes,” the source explained. Even though Meghan’s schedule is going to be less hectic in the coming weeks, ET’s source said that “Meghan remains determined and focused” and is “still doing quite a lot behind the scenes.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It sounds like nothing, not even pregnancy, can slow Meghan down! But hopefully the Duchess of Sussex will take some time to settle into motherhood and bond well with her newborn. The move to Frogmore should certainly help.

Back in December 2018, ET reported that Harry and Meghan had chosen to move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle for more privacy amid some tension with Harry’s brother Prince William.

"The move to Windsor will allow them to raise their children away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi," ET’s royal source explained at the time. "Naturally, Harry doesn't want to live in his brother's shadow for the rest of his life. Their lives are also moving in different directions as William prepares to be king one day."

And in a November 2018 report, another source for ET revealed that Meghan and Harry were anxious to change house to accommodate their growing family as well as Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

"Meghan and Harry love the country and their current home at Nottingham Cottage was too small with their expanding family," the source said at the time. "The new property will have 10 bedrooms and a nursery as Meghan and Harry grow their family and plenty of room for Meghan's mother, Doria [Ragland], to spend time with them."

Overall, it sounds like Harry and Meghan are making all the right moves to ensure they have the best family life moving forward. At the very least, Baby Sussex will grow up with lots of love and privacy. That’s the way Harry and Meghan seem to like it, so it makes sense that they’d raise their baby that way!