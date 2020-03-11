Now that they're about to officially step down as working royals, will Meghan and Harry make up with Will and Kate? Don't get your hopes up too high. A source who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly on March 11 had a pretty disappointing update. “Harry misses his brother and Kate, but there’s too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication,” the source reportedly claimed. “They’re cordial, but that’s about as far as it goes.” (Elite Daily reached out to the palace to confirm these claims but did not hear back in time for publication.)

While the two couples reportedly aren't besties, they did cross paths on March 9 at the Commonwealth Day Service, which marked Harry and Meghan's last official appearance as working royals. According to Us Weekly, the couples reportedly arrived separately and left "without interacting outside the church." Additionally, Us Weekly claims the couples reportedly "barely acknowledged each other" throughout the entire event. To be fair, based on pictures, Harry and Meghan were seated behind Kate and Will at the event, so it would be pretty tough for them to have any sort of meaningful conversation.

I mean, check out this seating arrangement for yourself here:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harry addressed the rumored rift between him and William during his and Meghan's ITV documentary in 2019. “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers," he shared. "We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him, and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.” He also added, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

The source who reportedly spoke with Us Weekly also claimed that Harry is more upset about the situation than Meghan, since she has been estranged from her family before.

Rather than dwelling on any potential unpleasantness with the royal family, the source claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are focusing their attention on their son Archie, who will turn 1 in May.

HENK KRUGER/AFP/Getty Images

“These early days with Archie are so precious,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly. “They’re really happy to be raising him outside of the public eye, for now at least.”

March 31 marks the day Harry and Meghan officially stop using their HRH titles and also stop receiving royal money.

Here's to hoping a life away from the public eye is what it takes to make them happy.