In an interesting move to shake up the beauty world’s usual schedule of drops and restocks, MAC has recently launched an Underground series to give insiders a chance to get limited-edition products. And it was an immediate success. For Pride 2020, MAC Underground’s Rainbow Highlighter sold out in an hour. Although the iridescent product sadly won’t be getting restocked, there’s no need to get disappointed — because there are way more special products on the way.

MAC has long uplifted the LGBTQ+ community, and this year marked the 26th anniversary of MAC’s Viva Glam campaign that works to help people affected by HIV and AIDS. For 2020, the brand dropped a rainbow highlighter, named Precious, that was exclusively available with MAC Lovers, MAC’s loyalty program. The rainbow product was made with MAC’s fan-favorite Extra Dimension Skinfinish Formula and had an ombre hue that spans from light blue to a soft pink to a pastel yellow that works on every skin tone. It’s not really all that surprising that the Precious Highlighter sold out so quickly, and sadly, the limited-edition product will not be coming back into stock. But that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to score some other super unique products.

Courtesy of MAC

“Through MAC Underground, we have the opportunity to bring products we’re loving at the moment directly from our development studio to our community in small, limited-edition, batch quantities,” said Ukonwa Ojo, global chief marketing officer and senior vice president of MAC, in a press release shared with Elite Daily. MAC Underground will feature drops of trendy, one-of-a-kind products in very limited quantities. By skipping the traditional work stream, MAC will be able to drop trends and products that those in the beauty industry are already loving a lot more quickly. It’s like an indie brand inside a large company.

Courtesy of MAC

If you want to get in on the action, MAC Underground is only available to MAC Lovers. All you have to do to be part of the program is sign up here. The launches will only happen online, and every drop will only have 1,000 units. And when you get your limited-edition product, it will be hand-numbered, so you can know exactly where you fell in the ordering pyramid. Although MAC has kept it pretty tight-lipped about what’s to come next, if it’s anything like the Precious Rainbow Highlighter, I’m definitely beyond interested.