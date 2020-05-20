Lorde was thrust into the spotlight in 2013 after she dropped her debut EP The Love Club which included her chart-topping single "Royals." Fans quickly became enamored with the then-teen singer because of her edgy sound and unique personality. The years following Lorde's "Royals" success, she continued to make music and even tour until 2018 when she took a well-deserved hiatus. While some fans didn't quite understand why she would take what seemed like a step back from the music industry, Lorde confirmed she's working on new music and detailed her lengthy creative process.

After Lorde wrapped her 2018 Melodrama tour, she wiped her Instagram and Twitter pages clean, seemingly to give herself a fresh palette as she continued to make her mark in the music industry. Despite remaining pretty private in the months following, Lorde updated fans in November 2019 letting them know that her third album would be delayed as she mourned the death of her beloved dog, Pearl.

On Tuesday, May 19, Lorde gave fans yet another surprise when she sent an e-mail to her subscribers giving an update on her latest work. Lorde began the lengthy update by sharing what it's been like to self-quarantine in her native New Zealand the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I knew I needed a break from touring at the end of the last cycle," Lorde explained. "I was finding the combination of brutal stage fright and having no fixed home and no connection with what I ate or where I lived extremely grim."

Lorde shared that her outlook on music changed in December 2019 when she got back in the studio with singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff and her album "started to take shape." However, she isn't in a hurry to release anything.

"Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicious activity," Lorde wrote. "In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive. Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super f*cking high. I can tell you, this new thing, it’s got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you’ll know what that means."

While Lorde doesn't have an exact timeline of when her new music will drop, she's confident that it'll be worth the wait for fans, and herself.