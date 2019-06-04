Lindsay Lohan is busier than ever right now. Between running her clubs and resorts in Greece to starring in her own MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, there’s a lot on her plate. But that’s not stopping her from venturing into other territories. As a matter of fact, Lohan has been spending time in the recording studio working on new music. So, will Lindsay Lohan drop an album in 2019? Well, she says she’s working hard on new stuff, so it’s possible!

On June 1 and June 2, Lohan took to Instagram to share some photos of herself in the recording studio. In the photos, you can see her wearing headphones and standing at a microphone, indicating that she’s totally engrossed in her new music. And in a Twitter post quoting an article about her recording studio pics, Lohan said she was “hard at work.” So, I guess that means the world can expect new music from Lohan sometime soon. But does that automatically mean she’ll be releasing a full album? There’s no word yet on what exactly Lohan is working on, but given the fact that EPs are all the rage right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if she released one later on in the year.

You can check out Lohan’s recording studio Instagram photos down below:

In January 2019, Lohan opened up about the possibility of returning to music to support her sister Aliana Lohan in making her own music debut.

"My sister is coming out with her record and I want to support her in that. We've talked about writing together and maybe doing something together if we have season two [of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club], or just in general," Lohan told Billboard at the time.

So, music has never been too far from Lohan’s reach, it seems. As I’m sure you already know, Lohan previously released two albums: 2004’s Speak and 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw). The albums were moderate successes. In fact, the music video for Lohan’s single "Rumors" was nominated for Best Pop Video at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.

That single was all about Lohan having fun in the club, something she still does today, obviously. Only now, she runs the show and is her own boss. Here’s a look at some of the lyrics to “Rumors” which are literally perfect for Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club:

Saturday, steppin' into the club / Somebody wanna tell DJ to turn it up / I feel the energy all around / And my body can't stop moving to the sound / But I can tell that you're watching me

And you're probably gonna write what you didn't see / Well I just need a little space to breathe / Can you please respect my privacy

Lohan was clearly talking about the paparazzi here and if you’ve followed her career at all, you know she had a less-than-ideal relationship with them. Luckily for her, though, she’s totally flipped the switch and is in total control of her own image. I’m sure that her new music, whatever it’s about, will reflect where she is in life right now.