Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick got a complicated reading from a famous healer in Bali recently. The former couple, who are co-parents to Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, was told — despite the fact that they've been broken up for years and that Disick is in a serious relationship with Sofia Richie — they are each other's soulmates. Confusing, to say the least. They maintain that their current co-parenting dynamic is a dream for them, but will Kourtney and Scott get back together in 2019? Some fans feel like the tide could be shifting for these two.

Kourtney and Scott's relationship has been well-documented throughout every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The ups, the downs, all the babies, and the breakups have all been part of the show's 16 seasons. They broke up for good in 2015 and transitioned into co-parenting. While the show showed viewers it was a bumpy transition at first, through some major growing up and working together, Kardashian and Disick are now in a "great place" where they can go on family vacations together without any problems.

Imagine the co-parents' mutual surprise when on vacation in Bali, famous healer Mas Joko told them they are soulmates who were together in a past life, and that it's up to them to decide if they want to end this life together or not. That throws a bit of a wrench into their whole happy co-parenting dynamic, no?

The moment happened in Season 16, Episode 4 of KUWTK. You can see the former couple reacting to this revelation in this recap of the episode.

In later moments on the show, Kardashian and Disick unpacked what the healer's comments meant for them. Disick said that while he is committed to Sofia Richie and doesn't want to disrespect her, he "owes a lot" to Kardashian for missteps in their past relationship.

“For a very long time her and I were in a relationship romantically and we had three children,” Disick said to the healer. “Then we split about three years ago, and for the past couple of years we’ve been trying to make things work and I think we’re doing a much better job now than we were.” They ended up asking the healer to "protect" their relationship, no matter the dynamic they choose.

“I don’t really know what to think. I’m in another relationship,” Disick said in a later moment. “I just want to take whatever good away from it that I can.”

Then Kardashian chimed in. “I just really wasn’t expecting that this is what was going to come out of this reading,” she said. “I feel really claustrophobic or something. We’ve come to such a good place — we’re finally able to travel together as a family. There are so many positives. But the whole soulmate thing comes up … I don’t know. It’s just a lot to think about.”

So that's where the two are at, emotionally. They love their current dynamic. They are living in the bliss of knowing they put in the work to be in a better place, and that work has come to fruition. But the question this all brings up (for me, at least) is will this reveal from the healer bring back their romantic spark?

It's not too out there to think that these two former flames could reconnect romantically. They were together for nearly 10 years and have three children together, after all. That's a lot of life to share together, and a lot of history that create the ties that bind.

Even on Kardashian's new lifestyle website, Poosh, the couple talked about how good they've gotten at co-parenting, seemingly to show the world that they're not interested in getting back together.

But I don't knowwww, something tells me it's entirely possible that this whole soulmate ordeal has got these two thinking of what it would look like if they did get back together.

In an April 30 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kardashian said she feels like Disick has "finally grown up."

"We travel together with the kids. He definitely makes it clear that the kids are his priority," she said. "He checks in with me every morning, throughout the day, every night, just to make sure that I'm good and the kids are good. It's such a nice change. I feel likes he's finally grown up."

It would be natural for Kardashian to feel like she wants to know what it would be like to be in a relationship with this "grown-up" version of her ex. I mean, she was trying to help him grow throughout their entire relationship, so I wouldn't blame her if her interest in Disick is piqued.

Disick has made it clear that he loves this dynamic as well, because it allows him to be in his happy relationship with Sofia Richie while still prioritizing his kids.

“I definitely don’t want to disrespect my relationship with Sofia because it means a lot to me,” Disick said to Khloé Kardashian in Season 16, Episode 4. “Whether Kourtney and I are soulmates or not, I feel like I owe a lot to Kourtney for the times that I missed when I wasn’t the best partner to her. So I feel like I will forever be making up for that lost time for the rest of her life.”

I feel like this soulmate thing has definitely raised some internal questions for Kardashian and Disick. At the very least, they've both probably thought about what it would be like to be together again, kids and all, but Disick and Richie's seemingly healthy relationship would have to end for that to happen. And it seems like neither Kardashian nor Disick wants that to happen.

Let's boil it all down to this: If Disick were single, this soulmate thing might have rocked the boat a lot more than it has. Whether Kardashian and Disick turn back to each other if Disick does end up single in the future is still left to be seen. But I can feel the Kourtney and Scott stans itching for a reunion.