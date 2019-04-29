I feel like, at this point, we all know Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not going to get back together. There are some people in the world, however, who seem to think that's still a possibility, or at least possible enough to be curious about. One of those people is apparently Ellen DeGeneres. In an interview with Kourtney Kardashian airing April 29, DeGeneres asked about Khloé's status with Thompson, and Kourtney Kardashian's comments about if Khloé and Tristan will reunite are telling.

The Kardashians love to do interviews on DeGeneres' show. In the past, it's been the place where they are the most open when it comes to talking about their family life (well, I mean, other than on their reality show), so it's no surprise that DeGeneres pressed a bit about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship (or lack thereof). The exes infamously broke up following a second cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As we all know, this wasn't the first time Thompson was embroiled in a cheating scandal. He was also caught on video seemingly kissing other women days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018. They got back together despite all of that. Kardashian said she wanted to stay with him and make it work because she wanted her family to stay together, which is a sentiment Kourtney Kardashian told DeGeneres she understands fully.

“I don’t know. I don’t think that deeply into it,” Kourtney said when asked about Khloé and Thompson's future. “But I know that she is very strong and I just think that she’s in a really good place."

She continued,

I know what it’s like to want to make your family stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years. But I think she’s dealing with what’s happening right now and I think she’s really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together…And she’s the best mom to her daughter and that’s where all of her energy is going.

Kardashian knows what it's like to struggle to keep a family together because that's what she had to do with Scott Disick for a long time. Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know just how long and strenuous Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship was. Now that they're donezo romantically, they get along better than ever before. Kardashian spoke about this in a little more detail with DeGeneres.

"We get along really well," she happily said. "He was texting me today. I said, ‘Hey, do you want to come on Ellen with me today?’ He said, ‘let’s do it next time.’ Whatever. I said, ‘I don’t need you. I’ll go up with a marching band instead.’ But yeah, no, we get along really well."

She continued to say that their dynamic is just really great, and that he's finally done the growing she craved when they were together.

"We travel together with the kids. He definitely makes it clear that the kids are his priority," she said. "He checks in with me every morning, throughout the day, every night, just to make sure that I'm good and the kids are good. It's such a nice change. I feel likes he's finally grown up."

Unless Tristan Thompson does a hell of a lot of growing up and fast, I don't see Khloé Kardashian ever getting back with him. But at least she has a good model of co-parenting to follow in Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.