Kimye fans are all wondering the same thing: will Kim Kardashian West change her name after her divorce from Kanye West? It's apparently complicated — partly because the name is tied to her namesake brand KKW Beauty. "Kim hasn't expressed whether or not she will remove 'West' from her branding," a source reportedly claimed to E! News on Feb. 20. "If she left it, it would be for her to share the same last name as her kids. Her kids and their happiness are her main priority. She is very protective over them."

Kim announced she had officially taken Kanye's last name with an Instagram post on Aug. 5, 2014, just three months after the two tied the knot in Italy. Alongside a picture of herself she wrote, "New passport pic #Mrs.West #NameChange." As of Feb. 22, her name remains Kim Kardashian West on Instagram.

Kim's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed for divorce from Kanye on behalf of the reality star on Feb. 19. Kim's rep confirmed the news to Elite Daily. A source reportedly told TMZ on Feb. 19, "It's as amicable as a divorce can be."

As far as their finances go, the couple reportedly had a prenup and apparently neither party is contesting it. TMZ's sources reportedly noted that "they are already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement."

Custody battles over their four children (North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1) are also reportedly unlikely to be taking place between these two, as Kim is reportedly "asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's 4 kids" and Kanye is reportedly "fine with the joint custody arrangement," per TMZ. The sources reportedly added that "Kim and Ye are committed to co-parenting together."

Rumors of Kim and Kanye potentially getting divorced first emerged on Jan. 5 when Page Six broke the news that "divorce was imminent" for the A-list couple.

Whatever comes next for these two, hopefully they're able to move on in peace.