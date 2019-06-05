They've been going back and forth on it for a while now, but will Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married in 2019? If you're a fan, it's time to get excited because it looks like Bieber and Baldwin have reportedly finally set a date. “They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September,” an insider told Us Weekly on June 5. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Bieber and Baldwin for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

For those of you thinking to yourselves, "Wait, what? They're already married?" Let me give you a little refresher. While the two still haven't had a larger religious ceremony with friends and family, they are technically legally married. The couple legally tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. So, if the reports are true, this means they'll be having their ceremony in September 2019.

Despite this one little leaked detail, the two are keeping most of their wedding plans pretty private. Even Baldwin's older sister, Alaia Baldwin, told Us Weekly that she has no idea what her little sister and brother-in-law have in store in terms of wedding plans. “We will see. Who knows what their plans are,” she told Us Weekly in May 2018. “They’re very up and down, so I just I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats — we don’t know!”

Honestly, I hope their entire wedding party is forced to wear sweats from Bieber's fashion line, Drew House. And, OMG, Baldwin could make her way down the aisle in a white tracksuit. Ugh, OK, I won't get too ahead of myself. But, like, a girl can dream.

For those of you who haven't been keeping up with the Bieber-Baldwin household, the two have been having a particularly difficult time nailing down a date. In fact, they made three reported attempts at sending out different save the dates before reportedly deciding to put the wedding planning on hold back in March.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” a source close to Bieber told People at the time. “They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

Back then, Bieber's main focus was reportedly still on receiving mental health care. “Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing OK,” the source told People. “He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake. He is still confident that he will get there.”

Hopefully, the new reported wedding date is a sign that Bieber is doing better. That being said, even if he's not quite feeling his best, the source made it clear that his wife is totally supportive. “Hailey isn’t putting any pressure on him at all," People's source explained in the same March interview. "She only wants him to focus on his mental health.”

“There are so many people who love and care for him and are helping him deal with what he needs to deal with,” the source continued. “Hailey is definitely one of those people. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

Baldwin, herself, spoke candidly about her devotion to making her marriage work no matter what, during her March interview with Vogue.

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place," she told the publication. "But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him."

Here's to hoping they get married whenever they're damn well ready to.