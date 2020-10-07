Fans can't wait for Shawn Mendes to drop his new album, Wonder, on Dec. 4. Mendes released the title track for the record on Friday, Oct. 2, and, since then, he's been making his media rounds and sharing subtle hints here-and-there about what listeners can expect from the rest of the project. One major question that's been lingering on fans' minds is: Will Justin Bieber feature on Shawn Mendes' "Wonder'" album? Mendes addressed the rumors in a pretty mysterious way.

Bieber and Mendes are two of the biggest names in pop right now, so it's no surprise fans are hoping to hear a collab in the near future. Bieber's been making a lot of new music in 2020, with his most recent song, "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper. With Mendes about to release his fourth studio album, it would only make sense for him and Bieber to mesh their talents together for what would obviously be an epic song.

Mendes was asked about the potential of a collab with Bieber during his Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio interview on Oct. 6, and he didn't hold back when discussing the possibility, saying: “If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was like nine years old.”

Speaking about his newfound friendship with Bieber, Mendes added with a smile: “I cannot confirm or deny. In the last six months, we’ve definitely become a lot closer … It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with, because there’s not many people who do this type of stuff.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images;Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

It's not just all talk, either. Mendes and Bieber were spotted leaving a recording studio together in August. Sparking more speculation there's a collab in the works is the fact that one song on Mendes' tracklist, "Monster," had a featured artist listed, but obscured so fans would be kept guessing on who it is. Can you blame them for thinking Bieber is the one on the track? No one knows exactly what's in store for Mendes and Bieber, so dreaming about a duet will have to do for now.