In a completely bizarre turn of events, Jordyn Woods is well on her way to becoming a recording artist. If you've been keeping up with the latest on FOX's The Masked Singer, you'll know Woods was revealed as a contestant on April 8, when she took off her kangaroo mask and showed her face. Prior to her successful run on the show, fans had no idea Woods had such impressive pipes. Now, they don't want her talent to go to waste, and are begging her to drop an album. For all the fans asking if Jordyn Woods will drop an album, the odds are looking good, y'all.

Apparently, fans aren't the only ones hoping Woods will record an album. Following her final performance on The Masked Singer, Woods revealed the judges feel the same way.

"Even after I got kicked off the show, the judges were saying the same thing. 'This is going to be life-changing for you. I hope you're ready and I hope you keep making music or you start making music.' I don't know what to expect," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I think life's about not having expectations, but I think that this just shows a whole different side of me that people didn't even know existed. And that's a cool part of me being on the show, because the world is finding out something new."

In case you missed her show-stopping final performance of Jordin Sparks' "No Air" on the show, you can catch it below.

The Masked Singers on YouTube

Despite having very little professional singing experience (unless school plays count!), Woods is raring and ready to hit the recording studio. In a separate interview with People, she confirmed her plans to make music.

"Yes, there will be an album! Stay tuned for when this is over and I can actually get to the studio to record the music I’ve made," she said.

Throughout her time on The Masked Singer, Woods wowed by covering hits like Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" and "Not Ready To Make Nice" by the Dixie Chicks, but when it comes to her original music, fans will just have to wait and see what she brings to the table.