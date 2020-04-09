Fans mostly know Jordyn Woods from her appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as Kylie Jenner's former bestie, but it looks like she may be poised for stardom beyond reality TV. Despite many fans guessing Woods was the woman under the kangaroo mask on The Masked Singer just based on the clues shared on the show, they were still shocked to have their suspicions confirmed on the April 8 episode of The Masked Singer, and they can't get over how amazing her singing voice is. The tweets about Jordyn Woods' The Masked Singer reveal all have one thing in common.

During her final episode, Woods belted out "No Air" by Jordin Sparks and absolutely nailed it. She may have been eliminated from the competition, but that doesn't mean Woods' time as a singer has come to a close. After seeing how darn talented Woods is, fans are demanding she embark on a music career. As it turns out, the notion is a very real possibility. Woods told People magazine she'd be down to have a recording career.

“Every single week I see tweets about me being the Kangaroo or people commenting on my pictures with the kangaroo emoji, saying, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you could sing,’ with the winky face, just to see if I say anything,” she explained. “I didn’t even realize people would know, because I’ve never publicly sang. People are just smart.”

"There will be an album! Stay tuned for when this is over and I can actually get to the studio to record the music I’ve made," she added.

For now, fans are still feeling shook over her stunning performances on the show, and they can't stop raving over her skills.

Apparently, becoming a singer has actually been a long-time dream for Woods.

"I felt like The Masked Singer was one of those opportunities of a lifetime where you can’t pass up if you get the opportunity to even be on it," she told People. "And singing and music is something I’ve always loved, but it was a childhood fantasy. I didn’t think I would ever be on stage performing."

Woods may have once lived in the shadows of her former BFF Kylie Jenner, but, these days, she's taking the reins. With fans begging for a full album from Woods, it looks like they're going to get their wish.