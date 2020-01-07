The Masked Singer' Season 3 Cast Is Here, & Yes, That's Really A Banana

If you were sorry to see The Masked Singer conclude Season 2 on Dec. 18, the wait for a new round of celebrities in ridiculous costumes is just around the corner. This year, the Super Bowl airs on Fox, and that means the channel has scheduled it's most popular series to air following the Big Game. But Season 3 isn't just mere weeks away from returning to television everywhere; it's going to do so with a new line up of characters. Ahead of the new cycle, The Masked Singer cast is here, and their outfits are going to be just as hilarious as previous years.

The costumes are the main factor of The Masked Singer. Despite the show's name, the celebrities don't just wear masks, as that would make it too easy to guess who they were. Instead, they were full-body costumes, which include elaborate face hiding masks as part of the get-up. With no way to tell who is under what costume, the celebrities become the characters, which so far have ranged from the large and shaggy Monster to the circular and sleek Ladybug.

Season 1 had a dozen outfits in all, some of which were more difficult to maneuver in than others. Season 2 upped the count to 16, with many of the character's costumes designed to be far more form-fitting, like the Leopard, the Butterfly, and the Flamingo.

This season will up the number of disguised contestants yet again, moving up to a whopping 18 looks. The contestants will be organized into three groups, which will then whittle down to a Top Nine finals to compete for the Golden Mask.

As for what characters viewers will get to see in Season 3, here are the outfits announced so far this season:

The Robot

The Frog

The Banana

The Mouse

Miss Monster

The Llama

Miss Monster, by the way, looks to be the feminized version of Season 1's Monster costume. As fans of the show know, the Monster was the winning character in the show's inaugural season, with T-Pain turning out to be underneath. Will Miss Monster have the same luck for Season 3? Only time will tell.

As for the celebrities, Fox isn't giving anything away. But the announcement for the new season promised that the 18 stars hidden beneath these costumes have "a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records."

The Masked Singer Season 3 premiere airs on Feb. 2, 2020, directly following Super Bowl LIV. Technically it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. ET, but everyone knows the real answer is "at whenever time the Super Bowl decides to be over."