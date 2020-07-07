Hamilton was initially scheduled for theatrical release in October of 2021. It was an odd choice by Disney, a surprisingly far out date, considering the announcement came in February of 2020. When the current pandemic began pushing release dates down the calendar, and Disney pulled Hamilton to go directly to Disney+ in July of this year, it felt like a more natural choice. But it also left fans wondering, will Hamilton be eligible for an Oscar or an Emmy?

At first glance, Hamilton being eligible for an Oscar seems a stretch. These were performances captured back in 2016, a recording of a live show that already won Tonys. But then there was that initial release date of October of 2021, right smack in the middle of the traditional award season releases. And it was positioned a year out so as not to interfere with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's *other* Oscar contender, In The Heights, which was initially planned for a summer of 2020 release.

Fans were already wondering if Disney planned an Oscar campaign when the film was pulled from theaters and released on Disney+. But unfortunately, it seems that there was no chance in the first place. Though the Academy amended the 2020 rules to state movies pulled from theaters and released on streaming due to the pandemic would be eligible, Hamilton would never have counted. The rules for consideration by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences state:

Recorded stage productions are not eligible for consideration.

But this rule, which was added to AMPAS in the late 1990s, does not carry over to other awards shows. The Emmys, for example, have no bans on such material. In fact, the Television Academy states explicitly:

Programs exclusively originated for or derived/adapted from a medium other than television or broadband (e.g. taped concert tour performance, Broadway play, opera, night club act), and entertainment components of sports programs (e.g. halftime show) are eligible as appropriate in variety special (live) or variety special (pre-recorded).

That does not mean Disney+ will be able to nominate Hamilton this year. The cutoff date for consideration for September's ceremonies was May 31, 2020. But with Disney+ facing possible delays for some of its high-profile Marvel series this fall, and perhaps beyond, Hamilton as an Emmy submittal come 2021 would be an enticing prospect. It would probably be a shoo-in for some of the technical awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, considering the groundbreaking filming techniques.

Could fans be treated to a live Hamilton performance at the 2021 Emmys? Raise a glass to awards season.