Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists primarily focused on a murder mystery with a dose of relatable college drama, but in between whodunit chats and dorm room hookups, Pretty Little Liars' Alison provided some more grown-up content. She signed divorce papers midway through the season, ending her relationship with Emily, and even heavily flirted with a professor before realizing he was married. It may look like Alison has moved on, but will Emily be on The Perfectionists? Its creator has teased that the two women may reunite as a couple someday.

Although it was littered with several references to where the other Pretty Little Liars characters are today, the first season of The Perfectionists remained in Beacon Heights, Oregon, focusing on Alison (Sasha Pieterse), Mona (Janel Parrish), and the college students they take under their wing when they are wrongly suspected to have killed their friend. In the pilot episode, Alison admitted she initially moved across the country for a Beacon Heights University job because her wife Emily (Shay Mitchell) couldn't move past their bumpy past and trust the more mature Alison. This inspired Ali to ditch her mean girl mentality and become a mentor to Caitlin (Sydney Park), Ava (Sofia Carson), and Dylan (Eli Brown).

Freeform/Allyson Riggs

Needless to say, the move from Rosewood to Beacon Heights didn't improve the relationship, and Alison didn't adjust well after signing Emily's divorce papers. Less than a week after its May 22 season finale, The Perfectionists has yet to be renewed for Season 2, but creator I. Marlene King is open to inviting some old friends to BHU in new episodes. While Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson directed an episode of the spinoff series, King has also spoken about the constant possibility of former Liars visiting Alison and Mona onscreen. In a recent interview, she's also teased that Alison could end up with Emily again, but only if they've bettered themselves before the reunion.

"I don't think it's the end of the story, and I think it's possible that Emison is going to be endgame, but I think it's only fair to Alison that she gets to go on a journey in this world and where she ends up," King told E! News. "I would say it's still possible that she finds her way back to Emily in Rosewood, but she has to go on a journey first."

This promise would definitely keep devout Pretty Little Liars fans invested in The Perfectionists, but at the end of the day, the divorce was more of a logistical necessity. "We knew it was a bitter pill to swallow, but [Alison] couldn't have a love interest that wasn't on the show right now. It's unfair to the character, really," King told E! News. "I hope [fans] open up their minds and their hearts to go on this ride with Alison, and know that they may live happily ever after in the end, or she may find somebody fans love even more than Emily."

Freeform

On The Perfectionists, Alison was spotted video-chatting with her and Emily's twin daughters, so although viewers haven't seen it, Emily is probably hanging out nearby during those calls. Mitchell can squeeze in a virtual appearance on one of these chats in Season 2, right? If not, I'm sure the action of The Perfectionists will distract audiences from Alison's love life — the woman's got a lot going on right now.

As of May 24, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is awaiting a Season 2 renewal.