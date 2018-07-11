While The Handmaid's Tale focuses heavily on Offred, this season spread out a little to bring us the story of Emily, the former Ofglen. Her season was pretty eventful, from being shipped out to the Colonies to murdering a Wife. Then she was sent back to Gilead after her successor, Ofglen 2, staged a terrorist attack. She wound up a handmaiden at one house until the Commander keeled over in a heart attack after the Ceremony, then she was shipped to Commander Lawrence. Will Emily be in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3? Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale's Season 2 finale follow.

Emily has been the flip side of the coin to Offred for most of her time in the show. Offred may try and rebel and escape, but there's a part of her that's not hard enough to withstand the torture. She's also prone to empathizing with those around her, even with someone like Serena Joy, even after Serena held her down while the Commander forcibly raped her.

Emily, on the other hand, is so filled with rage she's now murdered one woman and attempted to kill Aunt Lydia. But she's gotten lucky. Commander Lawrence sympathizes with her. Rather than turn her in for stabbing Lydia, he arranges for her to escape to Canada and leave this country that is rapidly turning her into a monster.

As she leaves, Offred hands her the baby, which she calls Holly, but the Waterfords call Nicole, in a desperate move to keep the child from growing up in this horrible place.

So is this the last we'll see of Emily? Showrunner Bruce Miller says not in the slightest.

Also, it's not like Moira disappeared the moment she crossed the border to Canada, so why should Emily?

This suggests though Lawrence's van seems like a slam dunk ride to freedom, it may as yet not be. Even if it is, Commander Waterford will not be willing to let "his" child go so easily. (To say nothing of how Serena Joy will react when she learns Offred unknowingly gave the kid to the handmaid who just tried to murder Aunt Lydia.)

Miller also says the entire idea of Nicole is too important just to let disappear once she leaves Gilead for good. She is, after all, the reason to build this world. And also the reason to tear it down.

Viewers will find out what's next for Emily and Nicole in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 in 2019.