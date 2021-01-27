As the NFL's biggest night approaches, pop music fans are gearing up for one of the highlights of any stan's year: the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Expert choreography, meme-able moments, and star-power vocals always play a huge part in making the annual event jaw-dropping. At this point, the world knows to expect a phenomenal performance from the show's annual entertainer. Some curious fans, however, are wondering whether or not this year's headliner is holding out on a surprise for fans tuning in: Will Doja Cat join The Weeknd at the 2021 Super Bowl?

Historically, the Super Bowl Halftime headliner has pulled out all the stops in order to wow a massive crowd of football fans. Beyoncé brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in 2013, and Katy Perry sang alongside the legendary Missy Elliott in 2015. Surprise guests are to be expected, so eager fans have already started to hypothesize who this year's headliner, The Weeknd, will bring onstage. They seem to think there's only one clear answer at this point: Doja Cat.

While there is little evidence to prove fans' theories, they're still not too far out of the realm of possibility. Apart from the fact that Doja just wrapped up one of her biggest years to date in 2020, The Weeknd collaborated with Doja on the remix of his song "In Your Eyes" off his album After Hours, and she's one of only a small number of featured artists he's worked with in recent years. The only other artists fans are hoping will appear as special guests are Rosalía and Lil Uzi Vert, who he also collaborated with for his After Hours era.

In the past, special guests have made huge announcements and even started brand new eras live during halftime. In 2016, Beyoncé announced her Formation World Tour during the show's commercial break, and performed her forthcoming album Lemonade's lead single, "Formation," alongside headliner Coldplay. Coincidentally, Doja's been teasing a mystery concept called "Planet Her" on Twitter for the past several months. Whether or not she'll reveal what "Planet Her" is during halftime is neither here nor there just yet, but at least you can place your bets on the fact she has something big to announce.

Hopefully whoever The Weeknd decides to bring out for his 2021 Super Bowl performance is a showstopper, but in the meantime, let's manifest a "Say So" and "Blinding Lights" mashup. It's the disco dance anthem we deserve after dealing with 2020.