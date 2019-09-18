If there's one thing Bachelor Nation loves more than an engagement, it's a wedding. This past season of Bachelor in Paradise, fans got to see the wedding of two Bachelor Nation alums: Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson. The event was televised and not only did a lot of former Bachelor contestants attend, but also host Chris Harrison officiated. It was a true Bachelor Nation celebration, and it would make sense for one of Paradise's newly engaged couples to also go for a big Bachelor franchise wedding. So, will Demi and Kristian have a TV wedding? The fan-favorite couple might continue to show off their love for an audience.

Kristian and Demi had a long road to their engagement. Demi started out this season of Bachelor in Paradise dating Derek Peth. But, even though she and Derek hit it off, she couldn't stop thinking about Kristian. So, Kristian joined Demi in Paradise, and it turned out to be the right decision for both of them. They stayed together all the way to end.

"At the end of this now I feel like I am actually, undeniably myself," Demi said to Kristian at the beginning of their Fantasy Suite date.

"You changed my perspective on a lifelong partner," Kristian said to Demi. "I'm still wrapping my head around what a future would look like with a woman, because I never thought that was possible. But you changed all that for me."

In the Bachelor in Paradise finale, Demi and Kristian decided to take their relationship to the next level. Demi got down on one knee to propose, and Kristian joined her on the ground to say yes.

Kristina told Demi, "I give you my full heart and I promise to protect yours, now and forever," and Demi replied, "I came here to find myself, but I found myself in you." It might be fair to say that this was one of the most romantic proposals ever in Bachelor Nation history.

Now that Demi and Kristian are officially tying the knot, fans are hopeful their wedding will be a part of next year's Bachelor in Paradise season.

During the reunion, Demi shared that she's moved to L.A. to be closer to Kristian. She said that it's "liberating" and feels good to be herself. She and Kristian also shared how grateful they are for all of the positive feedback they've gotten from fans. Demi said there's been "so much positivity. The hate that we get is drowned out by all the love." Since Demi and Kristian have enjoyed sharing their relationship with Bachelor Nation so much, hopefully they'll want to share even more through a TV wedding.

Demi and Kristian gave fans a sneak peek of what their wedding vows might be. They spent their time during the reunion sharing all the things that they love about each other. Demi said that their relationship feels like the "perfect balance," and Kristian said that she's so happy they went to Paradise together to let their love grow. It was all capped off by a beautiful second engagement when Kristian proposed to Demi. They've truly given Bachelor Nation a couple to root for.

Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres in January 2020 on ABC.